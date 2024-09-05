Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Finalto Appoints Pablo Quiroga Gomez as UK Chief Operating Officer
Finalto Appoints Pablo Quiroga Gomez as UK Chief Operating Officer

Thursday, 05/09/2024 | 12:30 GMT by FM
  • He has extensive experience across the industry, holding numerous positions at Finalto.
Finalto

Finalto is pleased to announce that Pablo Quiroga Gomez has been appointed Chief Operating Officer for the UK. Gomez has served as Finalto’s Global Head of Client Services, based in the London office, for over three years. He has extensive experience across the industry, holding numerous positions at Finalto and at leading companies in the sector.

Quiroga Gomez said: “I am thrilled to embark on this new chapter of my career at Finalto. It’s been a privilege to be part of the company’s impressive growth trajectory and I’m looking forward to working with our fantastic global team as we continue to evolve and enhance our offering, providing market-leading liquidity and technology services to our existing clients and to new customers.”

Matthew Maloney, Finalto Group CEO

Matthew Maloney, Finalto Group CEO, said that Quiroga Gomez will leverage the insights gleaned from his role as Global Head of Client Services, to ensure the organisation lives up to its reputation for service excellence. “This is a strategic appointment that strengthens Finalto’s leadership team. Pablo has an unmatched understanding of our clients’ needs and will ensure Finalto continues to offer world-class customer service and innovation as we continue our global expansion,” Maloney added.

Finalto is a prime brokerage that provides bespoke fintech and liquidity solutions. Finalto offers best-in-class liquidity, execution and prime broker solutions across multiple asset classes to clients worldwide.

Finalto
Resilience in Trading: From Third Class To World Class | FMPS:24

Join Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman of Fullerton Markets, as he shares his life story, highlighting the traits that were required starting without financial knowledge to become a financial and trading expert recognised by world-renowned media like CNBC & Bloomberg.

  IBs and Brokers: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly | FMPS:24

    For most brokers, IBs and trading educators are invaluable partners, driving highly targeted traffic from key regions. However, without proper management, these relationships can quickly turn sour. In this session, gain an insider's perspective on the types of licenses IBs need in APAC, the crucial details in IB agreements that both parties must scrutinize, common disputes between IBs and brokers and effective resolutions, and the pros and cons of transitioning from IB to broker. Speakers: Melody Gao, Senior Lawyer, Sophie Grace James Perry-Keene, Head of Strategic Partnerships, Pepperstone Christopher Balanzategui, CEO, N3tworx

  Reimagining a New Era of Banking for Businesses | FMPS:24

    In the face of an economic downturn and a rapidly changing banking landscape, modern businesses require a fresh approach to banking. Join Shannon Scott, SVP and Global Head of Product at Airwallex, as she discusses the limitations of legacy financial systems and offers insights into how banking can evolve to better meet the needs of today's businesses. This session will provide valuable perspectives on how to shape the future of business banking to navigate and thrive in a challenging economic environment.

  Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention | FMPS:24

    In financial services, achieving global success requires a deep understanding of local markets. In this hands-on, country-specific session, top experts from the Asian Pacific region will explore what drives traders in this diverse market. The discussion will cover strategies for retaining local partners for effective collaboration, the top-performing assets in various regions and the reasons behind their success, and insights into how the industry is evolving, including where the opportunities will be in 2025. Speakers: Fraser Nelson, Global Head of Business Development, Scope Markets Firdaus Ali, Business Analyst & Partnership Manager, TradingPRO Joy Li, Head of APAC, Gold-i Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia), TradingView Mario Singh, Founder and Chairman, Fullerton Markets Stephen Williams, Premium Client Manager, Capital.Com

  Unlocking Smart Money Secrets: How to Trade Changing Markets | FMPS:24

    Join Thomas Atkinson, Chief Market Analyst at FX Evolution, for an insightful seminar on the advanced strategies institutional investors use to excel in volatile markets. This session will delve into how smart money creates liquidity, the critical role of news and earnings in signaling market reversals, and practical tools for identifying key market shifts. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on using volume profile tools to pinpoint market turning points, optimizing trades with specific liquidity setups, and enhancing overall trading strategies to navigate dynamic market conditions with confidence.

