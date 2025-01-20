Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Executive Interview: LNP Audit and Assurance Director Tony Rose Talks Regulations
Executive Interview: LNP Audit and Assurance Director Tony Rose Talks Regulations

Monday, 20/01/2025 | 11:39 GMT
  • LNP’s Tony Rose checked in for a live interview at FMLS:24.
FMLS

Finance Magnates London Summit (FMLS) regularly attracts leading brands from around the world. This included specialists from the land down under, LNP Audit and Assurance, is one of Australia's largest specialist audit and assurance firms. While on-site for what was one of the biggest events of the year, Finance Magnates had a chance to speak to the company’s Director, Tony Rose.

The live interview delved into LNP Audit and Assurance’s reputation for quality as well as the company’s vision. Since its inception, its mandate has been to build a firm that provides the best independent audit and assurance services available to its clients in Australia.

The full-length interview can be viewed through the following link.

Mr. Rose’s story with the LNP as well as its growth is a fascinating one. Together with the company’s unique structure and uniform vision, it comes as no surprise that it has had success in Australia with a growing client book. Having expanded across multiple sectors, LNP Audit and Assurance has developed a strong expertise in regulations that it uses to help assist others.

About LNP Audit and Assurance

LNP Audit and Assurance has developed significant AFSL and Financial Services expertise, servicing around 100 AFSL holders of all types. This includes OTC Derivative issuers, Remitters, MDA’s, Responsible Entities, Wealth Advisors, Private Equity Groups, Funds Managers, Trustees, Insurance Agents, Market Participants and ACL Holders. The group has a unique specialism in this space and applies this to its clients’ requirements to maximize quality, efficiency and value.

