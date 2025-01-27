Exclusive Interview: Behind the Scenes of B2BROKER’s Game-Changing Platform, B2TRADER

B2BROKER has recently released a massive update to B2TRADER, expanding its capabilities beyond CRYPTO SPOT to include Forex and CFDs. The B2TRADER platform has become a game-changer in trading solutions for brokers, offering unmatched flexibility, scalability, and advanced functionality.

To give readers a deeper understanding of what sets B2TRADER apart, Finance Magnates conducted an exclusive interview with key members of the B2TRADER team.

Each team member shared their unique perspectives, addressing everything from the platform’s development challenges to its adaptability for emerging markets and institutional clients.

There are various solutions available for brokers in the market, each addressing specific challenges. What particular problem were you aiming to solve with B2TRADER?

Vladimir Moshkov, Product Manager at B2TRADER, answers:

When developing B2TRADER, we recognised that while there are several trading platforms available for brokers, many of them tend to be quite similar in terms of core functionality, offering only slight variations with different user interfaces.

However, these platforms often lack the flexibility and customisation options needed to truly meet the diverse demands of modern brokers.

Our goal was to address these gaps by creating a platform that is not just a generic solution but one that allows brokers to seamlessly integrate and manage multiple asset classes and business models from a single account.

With B2TRADER, we enable brokers to offer SPOT and CFD transactions on the same account, providing a level of simplicity and efficiency not always present in traditional platforms.

We’ve also made customisation a key focus — whether you’re running a classic Forex broker, an innovative Crypto broker, an exotic Crypto broker exchange with exotic assets and exchange features, or a combination of all of the above, B2TRADER supports tailored configurations for each use case.

Additionally, our platform supports using any asset as collateral, which provides brokers with greater flexibility in managing risk and capital.

Another significant aspect of B2TRADER is that we’ve ensured easy out-of-the-box connectivity setup, making integrations with liquidity providers and other essential services smooth and straightforward.

This means brokers can hit the ground running without the usual technical delays or complexity. Overall, B2TRADER was built to solve the rigidity problem in existing solutions, offering a truly customisable, scalable, and efficient trading platform for brokers looking to adapt to the rapidly evolving market landscape.

Roman Smoleychuk, CTO of B2TRADER, adds:

Developing a trading platform like B2TRADER from scratch is undoubtedly a complex and challenging process, especially when considering the stringent requirements of the financial markets.

The core issue we faced was ensuring that the platform was not only fast but also extremely reliable. Actions on the platform directly generate financial liabilities, and any failure could result in significant consequences.

This meant that performance and fault tolerance were paramount, and we needed to ensure that the system could handle extreme loads while providing guarantees about data preservation—even in the most unlikely and rare scenarios, where the chance of failure might be one in a billion.

The most complicated issue we encountered was related to data integrity and fault recovery, which required us to design a system that could handle a massive number of concurrent actions while maintaining absolute consistency.

Given the sheer scale of operations—3,000 instruments, 10 price changes per second, and 100,000 accounts with 100 assets per account, leading to a mind-boggling 300 billion account-related actions per second during peak operations—the system had to be meticulously architected to prevent data loss or corruption.

To address this, we separated the trading service from the information storage service (history server), creating a highly distributed architecture. We developed a unique execution model that incorporated internal entities for each action, with multiple levels of metadata to ensure we could trace and audit every transaction in real-time.

This approach helped us to achieve high availability and fault tolerance, as well as the ability to recover from failures without losing any critical data. Of course, we didn’t solve this problem in a single step; instead, we applied a wide range of technologies and strategies, optimising performance at each level.

While I can’t go into the details of the specific solutions we employed, as this is proprietary, we’ve made the technical stack publicly available on our website for anyone interested in the broader approach we took.

However, what I can say is that the combination of scalability, fault tolerance, and the ability to provide ultra-fast transaction execution was the most challenging but also the most rewarding aspect of building the B2TRADER platform.

It’s a major accomplishment to ensure we can process such a huge volume of actions while maintaining both speed and reliability across various trading scenarios.

How do you think the brokerage services market will develop, and how does your product adapt to existing challenges?

Evgenii Evseleev, Ilia Gorbunov, and Maksim Egorov, Leads of Frontend, Android, and iOS Teams, explain:

The brokerage services market is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by several key factors, most notably the emergence of a new generation of traders—Zoomers—who are shaping how financial markets are accessed and interacted with.

This new wave of traders is highly mobile-centric, preferring to trade directly from their smartphones. Our research indicates that over 70% of trading volumes are now conducted through mobile devices, highlighting a clear trend toward mobile-first experiences.

In response, we’ve ensured that B2TRADER is fully optimised for mobile trading, offering a robust mobile application for both iOS and Android.

The app was developed with an advanced user experience in mind, considering the best practices for mobile design and ensuring that users can execute transactions, monitor their portfolios, and analyse market data seamlessly from their phones, anywhere, at any time.

However, while mobile trading is on the rise, there is still a significant portion of the trading community that prefers the more traditional desktop environment, especially professional traders who require detailed analytics and advanced charting tools.

We recognise this need for flexibility, which is why B2TRADER offers a highly customisable desktop interface. Our platform comes with pre-configured dashboards and a flexible UI, allowing traders to tailor workspaces to their personal preferences.

Whether you’re a novice trader or an experienced professional, you can design a unique trading environment with over 15 available widgets, dozens of analytical indicators, and features like real-time notifications and detailed transaction history.

For brokers, this level of flexibility extends even further—if they have the technical expertise, they can customise the platform’s dashboards for their clients, offering a tailored experience that enhances client satisfaction and loyalty.

As the market continues to evolve, brokers will need to adapt quickly to these changing demands. B2TRADER is built to help them do just that!

Our platform’s adaptability to mobile and desktop environments, along with its high degree of customisation, ensures that brokers can meet the needs of a diverse client base, from casual mobile traders to seasoned professionals who demand powerful analytical tools.

Additionally, the ability for brokers to customise dashboards and user experiences gives a competitive edge in catering to the specific needs of their customers, whether they’re focused on Forex, cryptocurrencies, or other asset classes.

In short, B2TRADER is not just keeping up with the changes in the market—it’s actively enabling brokers to lead the way in delivering a more personalised, efficient, and accessible trading experience for the next generation of traders.

Brokerage services are provided worldwide, including in emerging markets. Are there any solutions that would allow brokers from these markets to launch their products without problems?

Konstantin Stepanov and Kirill Makarov, Software Engineers, respond:

B2TRADER is specifically designed to empower brokers in emerging markets by offering a comprehensive multi-asset and multi-market solution that allows them to launch and scale their businesses with minimal hassle.

Our platform supports the use of any asset, whether fiat currency or even cryptocurrency, as collateral for margin trading, providing greater security and liquidity for margin trades.

This is crucial when broker companies are willing to create a business and attract local traders by using some local currency as collateral.

On the multi-market side, B2TRADER facilitates establishing trading operations with virtually any financial instrument, from traditional assets like Forex and commodities to more innovative products, such as cryptocurrencies or local market-specific instruments.

Brokers can even create custom instruments using local currencies as quote assets, ensuring they can tailor offerings to their region’s specific needs. This level of customisation enables brokers to provide a wide range of trading opportunities, including unique combinations of major and minor assets and creating entirely new categories and asset groups to suit their client base.

The functionality described above is implemented using a smart tree of cross-rates that is automatically rebuilt based on available instruments, market conditions, and platform administrator actions. The shortest path for calculation is used while switching to backup paths occurs instantly and unnoticeably.

The platform’s architecture is designed to support any broker, anywhere, and can be deployed in any AWS region, ensuring global reach and scalability. Additionally, we recommend hosting servers near liquidity provider servers to minimise latency, which is crucial for high-frequency and real-time trading environments.

This powerful combination of flexibility, customisation, and global scalability ensures that brokers in emerging markets can launch their products efficiently and without the barriers that typically exist in the financial services industry.

What solutions are suitable for institutional clients and large businesses within your product?

Nikita Timohin, Product Manager of B2TRADER, answers:

A: B2TRADER offers a range of tailored solutions for institutional clients and large businesses, ensuring they can operate efficiently and scale with ease.

One of the key features is that our platform can act as a Prime broker for retail brokers & clients as well, providing a highly flexible and scalable infrastructure that supports a wide range of institutional needs.

B2TRADER allows brokers to integrate multiple liquidity provider (LP) connections simultaneously, giving institutions the flexibility to choose the best liquidity sources and optimise spreads and execution costs.

The platform is designed to handle an infinite number of clients, supporting up to 5,000 instruments, making it suitable for large businesses dealing with a wide variety of assets.

It also offers the ability to configure custom liquidity streams, apply markups, and implement a flexible routing model, allowing institutions to control and optimise how trades are executed across different providers.

This customisation is further enhanced by our flexible commission module, which allows the creation of special rules, exclusions, and other unique configurations to meet the specific needs of institutional clients.

B2TRADER is built with high scalability in mind, supporting an extremely high rate of transactions per second while maintaining low latency for fast execution. This is critical for institutional clients dealing with large volumes and requiring real-time trading.

Whether institutions are looking for sophisticated risk management, high-frequency trading capabilities, or advanced execution features, B2TRADER can accommodate these demands seamlessly.

Overall, our platform is designed to provide institutional clients and large businesses with a robust, highly customisable solution that offers flexibility in liquidity management, trade execution, client management, and commission structures.

The high customisation level empowers brokers to meet the unique needs of their clients and maintain competitive advantages in today’s fast-paced financial markets.

Final Remarks

The B2TRADER team has provided valuable insight into how the platform is designed to tackle the challenges brokers face in today’s evolving market. By expanding its capabilities to include Forex, CFDs, and CRYPTO SPOT, B2TRADER offers brokers the flexibility to adapt to diverse client needs and market demands.

From simplifying day-to-day operations to catering to mobile-first traders and supporting large-scale institutional clients, B2TRADER delivers practical solutions that help brokers stay ahead.

