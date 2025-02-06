Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

EC Markets on IB Partnerships, Transparency & Growth

Thursday, 06/02/2025 | 08:50 GMT by FM
  • Executive Interview with Alan Ali, Head of Business Development at EC Markets.
  • Insights on IB partnerships, trust, and growth in 2025
EC Markets on IB Partnerships, Transparency & Growth
EC Markets on IB Partnerships, Transparency & Growth

Andrea Badiola Mateos, Chief Commercial Officer at Finance Magnates, spoke with Alan Ali, Head of Business Development at EC Markets, about IB partnerships, transparency, and the company’s future. This Finance Magnates Executive Interview took place at iFX Expo Dubai 2025.

IBs and Affiliates: A Key Part of EC Markets' Business

Alan stated that IBs (Introducing Brokers) and affiliates play a big role in a brokerage's success. They act as a link between the broker and clients, helping to grow the business. Beyond just referring new clients, IBs provide local support and valuable feedback that helps brokers improve their services.

"IBs are the bridge between brokers and traders. Their insights help us fine-tune our approach and make sure we meet the needs of different markets," Alan explained.

Trust and Transparency: The Foundation of Strong IB Partnerships

Alan stressed that trust is the foundation of any IB partnership. Without it, there can be no long-term growth. That’s why EC Markets ensures clear commission structures, secure payments, and strong support for its IBs.

"A broker must be transparent with commissions, payments, and support. When IBs know they can trust us, they can grow their business with confidence," he said.

Watch the full interview to learn how EC Markets is strengthening IB partnerships and driving innovation in brokerage services.

Looking Ahead to 2025

With global expansion on the horizon, EC Markets is also focusing on new technology to enhance the trading and IB experience.

"Markets are evolving, and we’re making sure our IBs and traders have access to the best tools available," Alan said.

About EC Markets

EC Markets has over ten years of experience in the retail space, specializing in multi-asset trading. With access to forex, precious metals, crude oil, and indices, the group is dedicated to excellence, respect, commitment, and open communication in the industry. With security and transparency, as well as optimal trading conditions, EC Markets gives traders the tools they need to succeed.

