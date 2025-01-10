Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

EC Markets Confirms Elite Sponsorship of iFX EXPO Dubai 2025

Friday, 10/01/2025 | 05:01 GMT by FM
  EC Markets will take centre stage at Booth 153.
EC Markets

EC Markets is proud to announce its elite sponsorship of iFX EXPO Dubai 2025, the leading global gathering for the trading and fintech community, taking place January 14–16. As a recognised leader in the CFD trading sector, EC Markets invites attendees to Booth 153 to explore its advanced trading solutions, discover innovative partnership opportunities, and enter for a chance to win exclusive signed merchandise from Judd Trump, the world’s number-one ranked professional snooker player.

iFX EXPO Dubai has established itself as the premier platform for uniting brokers, fintech innovators, and industry leaders, fostering connections that drive the future of global finance. EC Markets’ sponsorship of the event underscores its commitment to advancing the industry by engaging with attendees, sharing expertise, and identifying strategies to address the challenges and opportunities of today’s financial landscape.

EC Markets will take centre stage at Booth 153, where attendees can experience first-hand its state-of-the-art trading platforms. Designed for efficiency and adaptability, these platforms deliver precise execution, comprehensive market access, and integrated risk management tools. They are built to meet the needs of experienced traders seeking advanced analytical capabilities while remaining accessible to newcomers exploring intuitive, user-friendly interfaces.

The firm’s affiliate and introducing broker programs will also be a key feature at Booth 153, showcasing initiatives that include competitive remuneration structures, personalised marketing support, and growth-oriented resources. EC Markets’ tailored approach reflects its understanding of the vital role IBs and affiliates play in the ecosystem, ensuring they have the tools and support necessary to thrive in increasingly competitive markets.

With over a decade of experience as a multi-regulated CFD broker, EC Markets has built a reputation for integrity, transparency, and innovation. Its regulatory credentials across multiple jurisdictions reinforce its standing as a trusted partner for traders and industry participants worldwide. Beyond its platforms and programs, EC Markets places a strong emphasis on education, offering resources such as expert-led webinars, tutorials, and comprehensive market insights. By empowering clients and partners with knowledge, the firm enables them to navigate markets with confidence and clarity.

At the forefront of EC Markets’ participation is Alan Ali, the firm’s Head of Business Development, who will moderate a featured panel discussion titled “Traders Upgrade – Step Up Your Game: How to Become Forex IBs & Affiliates in MENA.” In this session, Alan will deliver actionable strategies for becoming a successful introducing broker (IB) or affiliate, emphasising key aspects such as identifying strong partnerships, harnessing innovative technology, and navigating the distinctive opportunities and challenges within the MENA region. His leadership highlights EC Markets’ dedication to empowering its network of partners with practical insights that drive measurable business growth.

Participation in iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 represents more than a showcase for EC Markets—it is an opportunity to engage with the financial community, forge enduring relationships, and exchange ideas that drive progress. By bringing together technology, strategy, and a collaborative spirit, the firm seeks to shape solutions that meet the evolving needs of the modern trading landscape.

For attendees eager to expand their capabilities, connect with industry leaders, or explore innovative approaches to trading and partnerships, EC Markets’ presence at Booth 153 promises an unparalleled opportunity. Visitors can gain valuable insights into the latest market trends, regulatory developments, and product innovations while discovering how EC Markets’ solutions can support their growth and success.

To learn more about EC Markets’ services, regulatory credentials, and forward-thinking initiatives, visit www.ecmarkets.com and stay connected through its social media channels for regular updates and insights.

Join EC Markets at Booth 153 at iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 to explore cutting-edge trading technologies, unlock new opportunities, and connect with industry experts who are shaping the future of global finance.

