Bybit Debuts PLN Spot Pairs with a 10,000 USDT Prize Pool

Monday, 02/09/2024 | 10:02 GMT by FM
  • Bybit continues to further localization efforts and cater to its diverse users.
Bybit

Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is launching its very first PLN (the Polish złoty) spot trading pairs—USDT/PLN, BTC/PLN, and ETH/PLN. To commemorate the latest additions to Bybit’s ever-increasing offerings on the platform, it also announced a USDT prize pool reserved for the Polish community. From now to Sep. 22, Polish users can access PLN on Bybit’s Spot exchange via the trio of newly listed pairs while dividing up an enticing reward of 10,000 USDT.

To celebrate the debut of PLN trading pairs on the Bybit platform, the exchange has customized winning opportunities for beginners and experienced traders alike:

  • New joiners’ perks: eligible users making a first-time deposit in PLN equivalent to $100 or more get to share in a 3,000-USDT pool.
  • Trade and win: PLN holders trading all three pairs allocating at least $100 per pair can amplify their winning strategies with USDT rewards from the general prize pool, with bonus rewards for the top five performers.

“This is a token of thanks to our local communities who have shared with us their interest in a more diversified Spot exchange, and Bybit is pleased to offer the ease of access and seamless trading experience for our users in Poland,” said Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director at Bybit.

In a push to strengthen community building, Bybit continues to further localization efforts and cater to its diverse users. The exchange consistently expands the range of offerings available to eligible users and markets to keep up with evolving demands in the digital asset space.

Find out more about the events and rules of participation: Celebrate New PLN Spot Pairs

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

🌟 Ever wondered about the different categories at the Finance Magnates Annual Awards? 🏆 Join our CCO, Andrea Badiola Mateos, as she dives into the details of each award category in our latest video. Discover the significance behind each and why they matter in the financial industry. Don't miss this insightful breakdown—perfect for anyone planning to nominate or just curious about the process! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔 #FinanceMagnatesAwards #celebrateexcellence #ForexTrading #BrokerageExcellence #FinancialAwards #BrandRecognition #FinancialServices #MarketLeadership #IndustryInsights #ForexMarket #TradingExcellence #AwardWinningBroker #FinanceInnovation #FinancialReputation #BrokerageSuccess #BusinessGrowth #FinancialBrands

    Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

