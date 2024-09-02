Bybit Debuts PLN Spot Pairs with a 10,000 USDT Prize Pool

Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is launching its very first PLN (the Polish złoty) spot trading pairs—USDT/PLN, BTC/PLN, and ETH/PLN. To commemorate the latest additions to Bybit’s ever-increasing offerings on the platform, it also announced a USDT prize pool reserved for the Polish community. From now to Sep. 22, Polish users can access PLN on Bybit’s Spot exchange via the trio of newly listed pairs while dividing up an enticing reward of 10,000 USDT.
To celebrate the debut of PLN trading pairs on the Bybit platform, the exchange has customized winning opportunities for beginners and experienced traders alike:
- New joiners’ perks: eligible users making a first-time deposit in PLN equivalent to $100 or more get to share in a 3,000-USDT pool.
- Trade and win: PLN holders trading all three pairs allocating at least $100 per pair can amplify their winning strategies with USDT rewards from the general prize pool, with bonus rewards for the top five performers.
“This is a token of thanks to our local communities who have shared with us their interest in a more diversified Spot exchange, and Bybit is pleased to offer the ease of access and seamless trading experience for our users in Poland,” said Joan Han, Sales & Marketing Director at Bybit.
In a push to strengthen community building, Bybit continues to further localization efforts and cater to its diverse users. The exchange consistently expands the range of offerings available to eligible users and markets to keep up with evolving demands in the digital asset space.
