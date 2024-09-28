BitcoinFi Accelerator Unveils Revolutionary Pre-Seed Support Program for Bitcoin Devs

Boost VC, Draper Associates, and Thesis*, one of the longest-standing venture studios funding and building brands on Bitcoin, today announced the launch of the BitcoinFi Accelerator, an exclusive six-week program designed to accelerate the next generation of dApps and solutions built on Bitcoin. The co-run program aims to nurture and support pre-seed teams working on revolutionary projects in Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Social Finance (SocialFi), and Infrastructure with applications opening today, September 27, 2024. The program will provide each project with a starting $150K in funding.
As the Bitcoin ecosystem continues to evolve, this accelerator provides expert mentorship, technical resources, and essential networking opportunities to a select group of innovators. Up to 20 teams will be chosen to participate in the program, receiving seed funding and the opportunity to scale their projects through direct engagement with Bitcoin's vast economic potential.
"For years, Bitcoin projects have been underfunded. The launch of the BitcoinFi Accelerator marks a paradigm shift in how the Bitcoin developer community accesses resources to scale the full-stack Bitcoin ecosystem. It brings them the capital they need for developing the technology that puts Bitcoin to use in the real world," said Matt Luongo, CEO of Thesis*. “We’re delighted to collaborate with other industry leaders who were early supporters of Bitcoin and bring their proven track records in early-stage incubation to provide hands-on mentorship.”
The BitcoinFi Accelerator (https://bitcoinfi.network/) is uniquely focused on leveraging Bitcoin’s economic value and scalability by driving innovation in key areas. These include decentralized exchanges, lending platforms, community-driven social networks, and other solutions designed to expand Bitcoin’s capabilities as both a financial and social tool. Participating teams will benefit from expert mentorship and will have the opportunity to secure follow-on funding from a network of prominent investors and industry leaders, setting them up for long-term success.
Tim Draper, founder of Draper Associates, emphasized the transformative potential of the accelerator, stating: "Bitcoin is entering its next chapter as a platform for real-world solutions. This accelerator will bring forward the best and brightest minds in the ecosystem, and I’m excited to see what these teams build. The potential of Bitcoin as both a global currency and a technology stack is enormous, and this program will help unlock it."Adam Draper, Founder and Managing Director of Boost VC underscored that Bitcoin is at a precipice for developers to expand the BitcoinFi ecosystem, noting: “Boost VC is the first check into deep tech companies, and 11 years ago, we pioneered the first Bitcoin accelerator. We're constantly on the lookout for the next big innovation, and now is the moment to build on Bitcoin. That's why we’ve partnered with Thesis* and Draper Associates to make it happen once again!"
Applications for the BitcoinFi Accelerator open today and selected teams will participate in the intensive six-week program beginning in November. Throughout the program, teams will work closely with mentors to refine their products and strategies, culminating in a final showcase event where they will present their innovations to a global audience of investors and influencers.
About Boost VC:
Boost is an early-stage venture capital firm focused on being the first check for sci-fi. In the crypto space, that means prescient positions in companies like Coinbase and EtherScan.
About Draper Associates:
Draper Associates, founded in 1985 by Tim Draper, is a seed-stage venture capital firm that helps entrepreneurs drive their businesses to greatness. Tim Draper is among Silicon Valley's most prominent venture capitalists and invested in legendary companies such as SpaceX, Tesla, and Coinbase. He is an ardent proponent of Bitcoin and is one of the world’s largest holders of the cryptocurrency.
About Thesis*:
Thesis* is a pioneering venture studio dedicated to building on Bitcoin. Since 2014 Thesis has committed to building solutions focused on empowering individuals and communities through creation of market leading products including Fold, Mezo, tBTC, Acre and Taho in its core portfolio of brands. Thesis* continues to challenge traditional systems, driven by innovation and a belief in a sovereign digital future shaping the decentralized landscape one project at a time.