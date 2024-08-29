B2BROKER’s B2COPY is Now Integrated with Spotware’s cTrader

We at B2BROKER are excited to announce the full integration of our advanced investment platform, B2COPY, with Spotware’s cTrader, the premium and first Open Trading Platform™. This integration allows brokers and traders on cTrader to leverage both platforms’ cutting-edge features, providing an enhanced and more efficient copy trading experience.

Unique Features of B2COPY for cTrader

B2COPY is the first solution to offer an institutional-grade copier for cTrader that works directly with cTrader accounts. Additionally, B2COPY introduces the first-ever PAMM (Percent Allocation Management Module) for cTrader. The MAM(Multi-Account Manager) solution from B2COPY distinguishes itself by offering institutional-level services, including automated processing of fee payments, seamless integration with IB modules, and extensive risk management features.

B2COPY Advantage

The new integration of cTrader with B2COPY offers several enhanced features:

● Trading Flexibility – B2COPY on cTrader allows investors to trade on their accounts, close copied positions, and detach their positions from the master’s positions.

● Flexible Fee Settings – Masters can change fee plans, create promotional offers for clients, and set different fee settings for different clients.

● Multiple Allocation Methods – B2COPY on cTrader supports various allocation methods, including proportionally by equity, balance, and fixed lot allocation.

● Advanced Copying Features – Features such as pausing and reversing copying, customising user nicknames and avatars, and changing strategy names are available in B2COPY on cTrader.

● User-Friendly Integrations – B2COPY on cTrader is seamlessly integrated with B2CORE CRM and can be integrated with other proprietary CRMs. This removes the need to go to the trading platform.

● Website Widgets – B2COPY on cTrader provides widgets for website integration, including leaderboards and individual statistics pages, which increases user engagement and transparency.

Why cTrader?

cTrader is a premium multi-asset FX/CFD trading platform renowned for its robust and comprehensive ecosystem, catering to the diverse needs of Brokers, Prop Firms, IBs, and Traders.

● cTrader offers seamless integration with third-party services through its multiple APIs. Even developing custom applications connected to the cTrader backend is incredibly simple with the Open API.

● Plugins provide brokers & props with extensive opportunities to customise the cTrader UI and incorporate bespoke elements.

● Brokers & props receive cTrader as an out-of-the-box cloud solution hosted by Spotware on world-class infrastructure.

● cBroker, a powerful and flexible management system that unlocks unlimited possibilities for brokers & props, is included in the cTrader suite.

● Brokers & props can confidently build a competitive edge and enhance their reputation with cTrader, the fastest-growing FX/CFD platform.

cTrader stands out across the trading community due to its exceptional features, including:

● Advanced order types and sophisticated protections

● Rich charting and technical analysis tools

● Level II pricing and execution with ultra-low latency

● Effortless entry into algo and social trading

● Stunning UI and user-centric design

● Availability across all popular platforms: web, desktop, macOS, iOS and Android.

IBs prefer cTrader as the ultimate solution to grow their referral base with:

● cTrader Invite - an all-in-one toolkit designed to help partners attract new traders with appealing cTrader products and effectively convert them into referrals.

● cTrader Copy - a full-scale social trading platform featuring hundreds of successful strategies that encourage new users to engage in live trading.

● cTrader Algo - an automated trading solution that enables easy development of algorithms and supports free 24/7 cloud execution of cBots across all cTrader apps.

● Other partner tools include signal links for sharing trading opportunities, Chart Streams for sharing technical analysis, shared access for money managers and more.

"With this integration with Spotware, we have brought advanced features and unprecedented flexibility to the traders. B2COPY offers the first-ever PAMM and MAM for professional money managers, multiple allocation methods, and a variety of fee types, including subscription and joining fees, to cTrader users. Also, our performance fee calculation options provide more flexibility for brokers and their clients. We’ve worked really hard to integrate these sophisticated features into B2COPY, and we’re excited to welcome cTrader and their users to experience these benefits."

Sergey Ryzhavin, CPO of B2COPY

“We are excited that B2BROKER has joined our extensive network of partners, and thrilled to develop the market together. At cTrader, we are committed to collaborating with top technology providers to deliver an exceptional and premium trading experience to our users. Through partnerships like this, cTrader maintains its status as the first Open Trading Platform™, offering limitless opportunities for integration and customisation within our platform.”

— Ilia Iarovitcyn, CEO of Spotware (Creators of cTrader)

Final Remarks

We, together with Spotware, believe this collaboration will significantly benefit the trading community by enhancing user experience and boosting operational efficiency. This partnership represents an important milestone for both of us as leading solution providers in the market.

About Spotware

Spotware is a global technology provider, successfully delivering cutting-edge fintech solutions and infrastructure for over 14 years. The company has cultivated a sophisticated network of 250+ brokers and prop firms, including notable names like IC Markets, Pepperstone, FTMO, and Funding Pips. With a user base exceeding 4 million traders, cTrader, Spotware’s flagship platform, stands out for its unparalleled innovativeness and user-friendly UI, setting new standards across the industry.

For more details or to request a demo, please reach out.

B2BROKER - sales@b2broker.com

Spotware - sales@spotware.com