ATFX Celebrates Grand Opening of New Office in Mexico

Monday, 11/11/2024 | 09:00 GMT by FM
Disclaimer
  • The event highlighted the significance of ATFX’s continued growth in the LATAM market.
ATFX

On November 9, 2024, ATFX, a global leader in online brokerage services, officially opened its new office in Mexico, marking an important milestone in the company’s expansion across Latin America. The grand opening event included an exclusive tour of the newly renovated office, where guests had the opportunity to view the facilities and meet the key team members who will lead ATFX's operations in the region. This new office complements ATFX’s existing presence in LATAM, where the company has established offices in Quito (Ecuador), Medellín (Colombia), Montevideo (Uruguay), Bogotá (Colombia), and Mexico, South America, underscoring its commitment to the region’s growing trading market.

The event was designed to highlight the significance of ATFX’s continued growth in the LATAM market. Attendees were able to enjoy a vibrant atmosphere, complete with live band performances. Speeches by senior leadership, including Ergin Erdemir, Head of Latin America (LATAM) at ATFX, and Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX, focused on the company’s vision for its future in Mexico and the broader LATAM region, where ATFX plans to continue expanding its services and deepen relationships with local traders. Chairman Joe Li commented, "The opening of our new office in Mexico is a significant milestone in our commitment to Latin America. We look forward to supporting local traders with innovative solutions and continued growth in the region."

The event highlights significant opportunities for growth in Mexico, focusing on the country’s evolving financial markets and the increasing demand for innovative trading solutions. ATFX’s leadership also emphasized on the company’s long-term commitment to providing high-quality trading platforms and exceptional customer service, as well as efforts to strengthen relationships with local traders and financial professionals in the region. With the opening of the new office, ATFX is positioning itself for continued growth, with plans to further invest in both the Mexican market and other parts of LATAM.

With the office now officially operational, ATFX is positioned to continue delivering cutting-edge financial solutions, supporting the growth of the trading community in Mexico and throughout the wider LATAM region. The company is confident that its presence in Mexico will play a key role in its broader LATAM strategy, which includes future expansions and enhanced services tailored to local market needs.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 23 locations and licenses from regulatory authorities including the UK's FCA, Australian ASIC, Cypriot CySEC, UAE's SCA, Hong Kong SFC and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX website https://www.atfx.com.

