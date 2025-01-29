A Look Back at a Record-Breaking iFX EXPO Dubai 2025

On the 14th of January, iFX EXPO Dubai 2025, MENA’s #1 online trading industry event, kicked-off its remarkable 2+ days of FX & Fintech showcases. Global industry leaders gathered to build lasting relationships, find the right business partner, discover innovative products and services, and expand their online trading knowledge through educational panels.

iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 attracted a record number of attendees who leveraged the event to capitalise on invaluable business opportunities.

The total attendance rose to 7.5K, a 48% increase from 2024.

45% more brokers secured strategic partnerships. 30% more IBs and affiliates partnered with brokers, and 40% more tech & service providers showcased their offerings to clients looking for solutions. As for traders, we witnessed 40% more elevating their trading strategies and comparing top platforms.

Starting Off Strong!

The expo kicked-off with a bang at the luxurious Bla Bla Dubai for a night of excitement. Attendees enjoyed a delectable selection of food and drinks in a stunning beachside setting, providing the ultimate icebreaker to form connections, setting the stage for what was to come.

Lighting up the Expo Floor

The next 2 days, the industry gathered at Dubai World Trade Centre Za'abeel 5 & 6 ready to take over the expo floor with infectious energy. Over 180 exhibitors showcased their platforms, tools, and services to interested traders and partners. The place was filled with a sea of excited faces, finding new solutions to optimise their business strategies from globally trusted FX and Fintech brands.

Vantage

IC Markets

Neex

TradeLocker

Leverate

oneZero

eToro

GTCFX

Traders were also very well catered to, with a total of 1.6K networking with fintech innovators and industry giants, as well as finding the perfect broker for their trading strategies in a uniquely crafted space where they could flourish with their fellow peers. Over 120+ countries were represented at the expo, a testament to iFX EXPO’s ability to unite an international audience in the MENA region.

Setting the Stage

Insightful discussions about key industry trends and the latest innovations were the centre of attention. iFX EXPO’s uniquely crafted conference stages, Idea Hub, Traders Arena and Speaker Hall provided the perfect opportunity for everyone to learn all the latest trends and developments of the industry.

Attendees were welcomed by expert speakers from big industry names such as Forbes Middle East, ATFX, & Exness. Engaged listeners expanded their knowledge on topics such as Fintech’s MENA evolution, prop firm expansion, and Islamic Finance.

The event also premiered iFX EXPO’s Mentorship Track, a matchmaking programme that united startups with international investors. This offered startups the opportunity to pitch their ideas face to face with investors to grow and kickstart their journey. The Mentorship Track will be a recurring programme at iFX EXPO events after the fantastic feedback from satisfied companies and investors.

The impressive increase in attendees not only showcases MENA’s industry growth, but iFX EXPO’s dedication to setting the bar even higher, year on year. The quality audience they attract is a mainstay of the event, and iFX EXPO Dubai 2025 was no different. Now that the curtain has dropped on Dubai, iFX EXPO moves on to an incredibly promising market, Latin America.

Boosting the Industry in LATAM!

iFX EXPO continues to fortify its stellar reputation of organising world-class online trading events with its next stop in LATAM

After their success in MENA, iFX EXPO are already gearing up for a second edition of their Latin American expo, iFX EXPO LATAM 2025 in beautiful Mexico City.

After a tremendous initial expo, the region’s #1 B2B & B2C online trading event returns on the 9th of April. The expo will unite world-class brokers, fintechs, IBs, affiliates, paytechs, service providers, and traders to another unmissable event.

