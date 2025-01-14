Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

> BMLL and Pico Launch End-to-End Solution for Quantitative Analysts and Brokers

BMLL and Pico Launch End-to-End Solution for Quantitative Analysts and Brokers

Tuesday, 14/01/2025 | 08:00 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The partnership aims to provide integrated real-time and historical data solutions.
  • A large European hedge fund used the combined solution to improve market data functionality.
BMLL

Pico, a provider of technology services for financial markets, and BMLL, a provider of coordinated historical data and analytics, have announced a strategic partnership. The partnership aims to meet the growing demand for simultaneous access to real-time and historical data, with the goal of improving research, liquidity analysis, and trading outcomes.

Unified Data Solutions for Financial Institutions

Jarrod Yuster, Chairman, Founder and CEO of Pico
Jarrod Yuster, Chairman, Founder and CEO of Pico, Source: LinkedIn

Pico’s real-time and historical data enhances BMLL’s Level 3, 2, and 1 offerings, allowing clients to gain deeper insights. Pico’s infrastructure and market connectivity further support these capabilities.

The combined products from Pico and BMLL provide a comprehensive solution for quantitative analysts, banks, and brokers, helping them move from research to live trading while reducing complexity and optimizing performance.

“Integrating Pico’s solutions with BMLL allows quants and high-performance traders to streamline their workflows with a unified set of technologies as they move through their journey from research to testing and into production,” said Jarrod Yuster, Chairman, Founder and CEO of Pico.

Pico and BMLL Enhance Hedge Fund Performance

Paul Humphrey, Chief Executive Officer of BMLL
Paul Humphrey, Chief Executive Officer of BMLL, Source: LinkedIn

A recent example of the partnership’s effectiveness involved a European hedge fund expanding into US equities. The integration of Pico’s raw historical data and real-time data improved efficiency, performance, and time to market.

“We have seen increasing levels of demand for an offering that combines a lower latency real-time environment with high-quality historical data in a consistent data format,” said Paul Humphrey, Chief Executive Officer of BMLL.

BMLL’s historical data is derived from raw exchange data and harmonized into a consistent format with nanosecond timestamp granularity. This data can be used alongside Pico’s low-latency real-time solution, allowing clients to smoothly transition between research and live trading.

Pico’s product suite includes 50+ global hosting facilities, direct exchange access, and advanced network monitoring, complementing BMLL’s historical data. The partnership aims to set a new standard for data integration in the financial sector.

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
