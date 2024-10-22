BGC Group Enters Agreement to Purchase OTC to Expand ECS Platform

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Tuesday, 22/10/2024 | 11:43 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The firm has announced a mostly cash deal to purchase OTC Global Holdings.
  • With this acquisition, the company aims to expand its global energy and commodities reach.
BGC-Gold
Finance Magnates

BGC Group, Inc. announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire OTC Global Holdings, LP ("OTC"). According to the news release, OTC is the largest independent institutional energy and commodities brokerage firm. The acquisition will help BGC expand its Energy, Commodities, and Shipping (ECS) business.

Acquiring OTC Global Operations

OTC operates globally across North America, Europe, and Asia. Its services cover crude and refined products, petrochemicals, natural gas, and ship brokerage. BGC views OTC’s product offerings as complementary to its ECS business, aiming to create a broader platform for the global market.

Howard Lutnick, Chairman and CEO of BGC Group
Howard Lutnick, Chairman and CEO of BGC Group, Source: LinkedIn

"OTC has built a premier global energy, commodities, and shipping business that is supported by world class talent," said Howard Lutnick, Chairman and CEO of BGC Group.

"This acquisition will complement our existing ECS business and will enhance our ability to deliver a comprehensive, best-in-class offering to our global client base. We look forward to welcoming the OTC team onto the BGC platform, combining our innovative solutions to drive greater results for our clients."

The deal is structured as a mostly cash transaction, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Jefferies LLC is acting as financial advisor to OTC.

"BGC has an incredible offering with a proven track record of growth and innovation," said Joe Kelly, CEO of OTC Global Holdings.

"We have built something very special and unique at OTC. We look forward to joining BGC's platform and believe that together we will become a leading global broker for energy, commodities, and shipping products, delivering unparalleled value to our clients worldwide."

BGC Group Completes Corporate Conversion

BGC Group transformed from BGC Partners in July of last year, as reported by Finance Magnates. The company announced the completion of its conversion to a full C-Corporation.

As a result, the company now operates under the name BGC Group, Inc., and its Nasdaq ticker symbol has changed from 'BGCP' to 'BGC.' This change also applies to the company's digital presence.

