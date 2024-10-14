Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

B2PRIME Launches Futures-Based Offerings in Response to $10 Trillion Market

Monday, 14/10/2024 | 16:53 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The company added China H Shares, Singapore 30, Cocoa, Coffee Arabica, Coffee Robusta, Cotton, and Raw Sugar.
  • The firm provides liquidity for major spot indices across US, European, and Asia-Pacific markets.
B2PRIME
B2PRIME

B2PRIME has expanded its range of financial instruments to meet the demand in the market. The company introduced new futures-based options, reflecting the increasing interest among investors in diversified financial products.

Global trading volume for futures contracts has exceeded $10 trillion annually, according to the World Federation of Exchanges, underscoring the rising activity in this sector.

Adding Indices and Commodities

Nicholas Chrysochos, Executive Director, CEO, B2PRIME
Nicholas Chrysochos, Executive Director, CEO, B2PRIME

As part of its new offerings, B2PRIME has added two indices and five new commodities. These include China H Shares, Singapore 30, Cocoa, Coffee Arabica, Coffee Robusta, Cotton, and Raw Sugar. Along with these additions, the company continues to provide liquidity for a range of spot indices across major global markets.

In the U.S., this includes indices such as the Dow Jones 30, Nasdaq 100, and S&P 500. European indices include Germany 30, France CAC40, UK FTSE100, EURO Stocks 50, and Spain 35. In the Asia-Pacific region, B2PRIME offers liquidity for the Nikkei 225, Hong Kong 50, China 50, Australia 200, and the newly added China H Shares and Singapore 30.

Nicholas Chrysochos, Executive Director and CEO of B2PRIME, states: “As leaders in providing liquidity across multiple markets and asset classes, we are dedicated to delivering the highest grade institutional solutions and ensuring our clients have access to the markets they value most. We continually strive to expand our offerings.”

Meanwhile, B2Prime has partnered with cTrader to improve the trading experience for users by offering enhanced liquidity options, as reported by Finance Magnates. The integration of cTrader into B2Prime's existing platforms, including OneZero and PrimeXM, allows traders to access various connectivity options.

Opportunities in Commodity Trading

The new commodities offered by B2PRIME are linked to key global consumption trends, and their prices fluctuate due to factors such as seasonal changes, geopolitical events, and shifts in consumption patterns. This volatility presents various opportunities for traders to capitalize on price movements.

B2PRIME is licensed to provide liquidity solutions in Cyprus, Mauritius, and Seychelles. The company serves clients across seven asset classes, including Forex , Spot Metals, Spot Indices, Spot Energies, Crypto CFDs, NDFs CFDs, and Commodities CFDs.

With over 230 instruments from leading providers, B2PRIME offers competitive pricing, fast execution, and low latency to its clients.

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
