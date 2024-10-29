Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Institutional FX
> Aquis, Cboe Seek to Become EU’s Consolidated Tape Provider: Plan Joint Venture

Aquis, Cboe Seek to Become EU’s Consolidated Tape Provider: Plan Joint Venture

Tuesday, 29/10/2024 | 08:33 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • The two companies are considering establishing SimpliCT, to be based in the Netherlands.
  • The EU is expected to start its process of selecting an equity CT provider in June 2025.
Europe

Aquis Exchange and Cboe Europe today (Tuesday) announced their intentions to form a joint venture to explore a bid to become the EU’s equity consolidated tape provider. The new company, SimpliCT, is planned to be based in the Netherlands.

An equity consolidated tape (CT) is an electronic system that collects and distributes real-time market data on prices and volumes of exchange-listed stocks. Such a system aims to provide a comprehensive overview of transactions for specific assets on both over-the-counter and trading venues.

A Timely Move

The plans of the two companies come ahead of the EU’s selection process for the equity CT provider, expected to begin in June 2025, with a successful applicant to be chosen by the end of next year.

The goal of the new company would be to offer a comprehensive and cost-effective view of market activity, supported by a commercial and governance framework to ensure fair treatment of both data contributors and consumers.

This proposal follows a mandate from the European Commission requiring the establishment of a single entity to operate a real-time pre- and post-trade CT for equities for five years. The rule changes came under the MiFIR Review, which took effect in April 2024.

Bringing Expertise to the Table

Natan Tiefenbrun, President of North American and European Equities at Cboe Global Markets
Natan Tiefenbrun, President of North American and European Equities at Cboe Global Markets

“As one of the most important market infrastructure developments introduced by the EU in recent years, this requires a provider with the necessary technical, operational, and commercial expertise, aligned with policymakers' vision and objectives for the tape,” said Natan Tiefenbrun, President of North American and European Equities at Cboe Global Markets, of which Cboe Europe is a division.

“SimpliCT has been created to meet this ambitious goal by seeking to leverage the leading capabilities of its founder firms and their unwavering commitment to success.”

Alasdair Haynes, CEO at Aquis Exchange; Source: LinkedIn
Alasdair Haynes, CEO at Aquis Exchange; Source: LinkedIn

According to the announcement, Aquis and Cboe will be equal shareholders in the venture, contributing “expertise, technology, and capabilities.” They will also establish a management and advisory committee in due course.

“This proposed joint venture would not only represent a cost-effective, robust business model that integrates advanced, complementary, proprietary technologies,” added Alasdair Haynes, Aquis’s CEO, “but would also be designed to deliver fair compensation for data contributions, aligning the interests of contributors and consumers.”

Aquis Exchange and Cboe Europe today (Tuesday) announced their intentions to form a joint venture to explore a bid to become the EU’s equity consolidated tape provider. The new company, SimpliCT, is planned to be based in the Netherlands.

An equity consolidated tape (CT) is an electronic system that collects and distributes real-time market data on prices and volumes of exchange-listed stocks. Such a system aims to provide a comprehensive overview of transactions for specific assets on both over-the-counter and trading venues.

A Timely Move

The plans of the two companies come ahead of the EU’s selection process for the equity CT provider, expected to begin in June 2025, with a successful applicant to be chosen by the end of next year.

The goal of the new company would be to offer a comprehensive and cost-effective view of market activity, supported by a commercial and governance framework to ensure fair treatment of both data contributors and consumers.

This proposal follows a mandate from the European Commission requiring the establishment of a single entity to operate a real-time pre- and post-trade CT for equities for five years. The rule changes came under the MiFIR Review, which took effect in April 2024.

Bringing Expertise to the Table

Natan Tiefenbrun, President of North American and European Equities at Cboe Global Markets
Natan Tiefenbrun, President of North American and European Equities at Cboe Global Markets

“As one of the most important market infrastructure developments introduced by the EU in recent years, this requires a provider with the necessary technical, operational, and commercial expertise, aligned with policymakers' vision and objectives for the tape,” said Natan Tiefenbrun, President of North American and European Equities at Cboe Global Markets, of which Cboe Europe is a division.

“SimpliCT has been created to meet this ambitious goal by seeking to leverage the leading capabilities of its founder firms and their unwavering commitment to success.”

Alasdair Haynes, CEO at Aquis Exchange; Source: LinkedIn
Alasdair Haynes, CEO at Aquis Exchange; Source: LinkedIn

According to the announcement, Aquis and Cboe will be equal shareholders in the venture, contributing “expertise, technology, and capabilities.” They will also establish a management and advisory committee in due course.

“This proposed joint venture would not only represent a cost-effective, robust business model that integrates advanced, complementary, proprietary technologies,” added Alasdair Haynes, Aquis’s CEO, “but would also be designed to deliver fair compensation for data contributions, aligning the interests of contributors and consumers.”

Topics
CBOE Europe
Aquis Exchange
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
  • 6557 Articles
  • 90 Followers
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
  • 6557 Articles
  • 90 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Institutional FX

Featured Videos

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event
More Videos

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}