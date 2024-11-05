Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

US Election 2024 Live: Popularity of Both Trump and Harris Declines in Key States

Tuesday, 05/11/2024 | 23:15 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • Catch the live updates from the US Presidential election results here.
Americans are deciding today who their next President will be. The race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is tight, with the outcome expected to be determined by seven swing states.

Although the official declaration of the next president might take some time, exit polls will provide an early indication of public sentiment in the meantime.

State-wise Exit Poll Results

Edison Research has also released preliminary state-wise exit poll results.

Pennsylvania:

  • 46% of voters view Trump favourably (down from 48% in 2020)
  • 46% view Harris favourably (compared to 50% for Biden in 2020)

Wisconsin:

  • 47% of voters view Harris favourably (compared to 50% for Biden in 2020)
  • 44% view Trump favourably (up from 43% in 2020)
  • 84% of voters are white (down from 86% in 2020)
  • 6% are black (unchanged from 2020)
  • 5% are Hispanic (up from 4% in 2020)

Nevada:

  • 44% of voters view Harris favourably (compared to 52% for Biden in 2020)
  • 47% view Trump favourably (down from 48% in 2020)
  • 66% of voters are white (up from 65% in 2020)
  • 8% are black (up from 7% in 2020)
  • 17% are Hispanic (unchanged from 2020)

Michigan:

  • 48% of voters view Harris favourably (compared to 51% for Biden in 2020)
  • 45% view Trump favourably (unchanged from 2020)
  • 79% of voters are white (down from 81% in 2020)
  • 11% are black (down from 12% in 2020)
  • 6% are Hispanic (up from 3% in 2020)

Georgia:

  • 49% of voters view Harris favourably (compared to 50% for Biden in 2020)
  • 46% view Trump favourably (unchanged from 2020)
  • 57% of voters are white (down from 61% in 2020)
  • 30% are black (up from 29% in 2020)
  • 8% are Hispanic (up from 7% in 2020)

North Carolina:

  • 48% of voters view Harris favourably (compared to 50% for Biden in 2020)
  • 43% view Trump favourably (down from 47% in 2020)
  • 69% of voters are white (up from 65% in 2020)
  • 19% are black (down from 23% in 2020)
  • 8% are Hispanic (up from 5% in 2020)

Arizona:

  • 46% of voters view Harris favourably (compared to Biden's 49% in the 2020 exit poll)
  • 46% of voters view Trump favourably (down from 48% in the 2020 exit poll)
  • 63% of voters are white (down from 74% in the 2020 exit poll)
  • 4% are black (up from 2% in the 2020 exit poll)
  • 26% are Hispanic (up from 19% in the 2020 exit poll)

The First Exit Poll Is Out

Edison Research has released the first exit poll of the day, focusing on voter demographics.

The key findings of the exit polls are as follows:

  • 53% of voters are women, up from 52% in 2020
  • 71% are white, compared to 67% in 2020
  • 57% do not have a college degree, down from 59% in 2020
  • 45% said their personal finances are worse than four years ago, versus 20% in 2020
  • Top issues influencing votes: 31% economy, 11% immigration, 14% abortion, 35% democracy, and 4% foreign policy
  • 44% view Trump favourably, down from 46% in 2020
  • 48% view Harris favourably, compared to 52% for Biden in 2020

About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
