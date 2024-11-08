Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

TradingView Adds ThinkMarkets Services to Mobile App for CFD Traders

Friday, 08/11/2024 | 17:40 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The mobile app now provides traders with access to currency pairs, stocks, and commodities.
  • The brokerage has recently launched prop trading services under the brand name ThinkCapital.
TradingView

TradingView has expanded its integration with ThinkMarkets, making the broker’s services available on its mobile platform. According to the firms, this addition aims to improve accessibility for traders who use mobile devices.

Previously, ThinkMarkets services were accessible only via desktop on TradingView, limiting mobile access.

TradingView Integrates ThinkMarkets Mobile

With this integration, ThinkMarkets clients can now trade on the go using TradingView’s mobile app. Users can access CFDs on various instruments, including currency pairs, stocks, and commodities. The integration allows traders to operate directly from mobile devices, providing flexibility and ease of access to markets.

In July, ThinkMarkets partnered with TradingView to improve desktop trading accessibility, as reported by Finance Magnates. Founded in 2010, ThinkMarkets provides tools for global market navigation and offers a range of assets, including CFDs on currency pairs, stocks, and commodities.

The brokerage focuses on fast order execution and convenient funding methods. With clients in over 165 countries, the new integration allows users to trade directly on TradingView using their ThinkMarkets accounts.

Trading with TradingView Enhanced

Traders can connect to ThinkMarkets through the TradingView mobile app by using their broker credentials. This update aims to streamline trading activities for ThinkMarkets users seeking to engage in markets with improved access through TradingView’s mobile tools.

ThinkMarkets Launches Prop Trading

ThinkMarkets has launched prop trading services under the brand ThinkCapital. The Australia-based brokerage has joined the group of forex and CFDs brokers offering prop trading and technically funded trading services.

This trend was initiated by Axi, OANDA, and Hantec Markets, followed by IC Markets, Traders Trust, and Trade.com. IC Markets provides prop trading services through TC Systems FZE, a UAE-registered entity.

Similar to other prop trading offerings, ThinkCapital focuses on simulated trading and educational tools for traders. Notably, Axi is the only provider offering live market trades to funded traders, while OANDA treats them as signal generators, executing trades based on its risk management strategies.

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
About the Author: Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
