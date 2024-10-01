Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

Forex Broker Advisory Firm Targets Growth in Southeast Asian Financial Hub

Tuesday, 01/10/2024 | 14:44 GMT by Damian Chmiel
  • Nine Solution is opening a new office at TRX Exchange 106 in Kuala Lumpur in October 2024.
  • The company's CEO observes that currently, more firms are emerging in prop trading than in the FX space.
The Exchange 106 tower dominates the group of TRX buildings (Tun Razak Exchange). Flickr
The Exchange 106 tower dominates the group of TRX buildings (Tun Razak Exchange). Flickr

Nine Solution, a consulting company specializing in Forex brokerage setup, has disclosed plans to open a new office at TRX Exchange 106 in Kuala Lumpur. The office is scheduled to begin operations in October 2024.

CEO Nizwan Shah confirmed to Finance Magnates that the choice of location was influenced by several factors, including the building's central position in the Malaysian capital and its proximity to other financial institutions.

TRX Exchange 106, recognized as part of the country’s Financial Center, is expected to increase Nine Solution's visibility in the financial sector.

Forex Broker Solutions Provider Announces New Office

The company anticipates that this move will affect its operations and client relationships. According to Shah, the new location may facilitate easier communication with clients and potentially lead to new business opportunities. However, the full impact of this relocation remains to be seen.

“The presence of other tech companies and startups in the area creates opportunities for networking and partnership,” the Nine Solutions CEO told Finance Magnates. “Overall, TRX Exchange 106 represents an ideal blend of location, facilities, and community that supports our growth and ambitions.”

Nine Solution reports that its primary focus is on FX brokers in the Southeast Asia region, citing familiarity with local market conditions. However, the company also serves clients from other parts of the world.

Nizwan Shah, the CEO of Nine Solutions
Nizwan Shah, the CEO of Nine Solutions

“Our primary focus is on FX brokers in the Southeast Asia region, as we have a deep understanding of the unique cultures and market dynamics of each country,” Shah added. “This local expertise allows us to tailor our services effectively to meet the specific needs of our clients.”

FX Sector Stable, Prop Trading Gains Tractions

Regarding market trends, Nine Solution’s CEO has noted an increase in interest for opening prop trading firms this year. Meanwhile, interest in FX brokerage firms appears to have remained on the same levels.

“We’re observing an increase in interest in opening prop trading firms, reflecting a growing appetite for alternative trading strategies and greater market engagement,” Shah explained. “In contrast, the FX brokerage sector appears to be stable, with interest remaining consistent as firms adapt to regulatory changes and market conditions.”

As Nine Solution prepares for transition, the long-term effects of this move on the company's growth and market position are yet to be determined. The financial consulting sector in Kuala Lumpur continues to evolve, with companies like Nine Solution adapting their strategies in response to market dynamics.

“Overall, while prop trading is gaining traction, the FX brokerage landscape remains steady, indicating a shift in focus for some traders who are exploring new avenues for investment and profit,” the Nine Solution’s CEO concluded.

Nizwan Shah, the CEO of Nine Solutions
Topics
forex
malaysia
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian Chmiel
  • 1820 Articles
  • 41 Followers
About the Author: Damian Chmiel
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
  • 1820 Articles
  • 41 Followers

The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

  Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 | FMPS:24 Highlights

