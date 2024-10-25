Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

NYSE Proposes 22 Hour Trading on Arca Equities Exchange During Weekdays

Friday, 25/10/2024 | 12:38 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • All US-listed stocks, ETFs, and closed-end funds will trade during the extended hours.
  • The proposed changes are subject to regulatory approval from the SEC.
NYSE
Bloomberg

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), a division of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), has announced plans to extend trading hours on its NYSE Arca equities exchange.

The new schedule would allow for trading 22 hours a day on weekdays, from 1:30 AM to 11:30 PM Eastern Time. This extension excludes holidays and is subject to regulatory approval.

US Stocks Available Extended Hours

NYSE Arca is a fully electronic exchange. It is recognized as the leading US exchange for listing and trading exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Under the proposed plan, all US-listed stocks, ETFs, and closed-end funds would be available for trading during the extended hours.

“The NYSE’s initiative to extend U.S. equity trading to 22 hours a day, 5 days a week underscores the strength of our US capital markets and growing demand for our listed securities around the world,” said Kevin Tyrrell, Head of Markets, New York Stock Exchange.

Trading Hours Require SEC Approval

The NYSE intends to submit updated rules to the Securities and Exchange Commission to facilitate the extended trading hours.

Additionally, trades conducted during these hours will continue to be cleared by the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, which recently announced its own plans to extend operational hours. The NYSE will also seek support from US securities information processors for this initiative.

“As the steward of the US capital markets, the NYSE is pleased to lead the way in enabling exchange-based trading for our US-listed companies and funds to investors in time zones across the globe,” Tyrrell added.

