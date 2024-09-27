MFSA Raises Flag on Impersonation: “Don’t Get Caught in Fake Email Scams”

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Friday, 27/09/2024 | 10:09 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Potential fraud can often be identified by unusual communication and urgent requests for personal information.
  • If unsure, verify the entity’s license and stop communication until confirmed, the regulator suggests.
Malta (MFSA)
Malta, Bloomberg

The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) has issued a warning today (Friday) about potential impersonation of its officials. Individuals or entities may be circulating documents, messages, and emails falsely claiming to come from the MFSA.

The Authority advises the public to be vigilant and cautious when receiving unsolicited communications, even from familiar sources.

Identify Potential Fraud Red Flags

Indicators of potentially fraudulent documents or emails include unexpected or unusual communication from the MFSA or local authorities. Other signs to watch for are urgent or threatening language requesting payments or personal information, low-quality logos, and spelling or grammatical errors.

References to unlicensed financial service providers and email addresses that do not come from the MFSA domain are also red flags. Additionally, text messages from private numbers claiming to be from the MFSA should be treated with suspicion.

Meanwhile, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has issued warnings about a recent increase in sophisticated financial scams aimed at investors across various channels. This includes instances of scammers impersonating the regulator and exploiting the likenesses of well-known individuals and celebrities.

In a statement, CySEC informed the public about fraudulent websites and email addresses falsely claiming to be associated with the regulator, as reported by Finance Magnates.

Checking License before Engagement

If there is any doubt about the authenticity of an email or document, the MFSA suggests verifying the entity’s license on its official website. It is recommended to cease communication and refrain from providing further information or funds until confirmation is obtained. Individuals should also contact the MFSA through official channels for verification.

The MFSA reminds the public not to engage in any financial transactions without ensuring that the entity is authorized to provide such services by the MFSA or another reputable financial regulator.

The regulator suggested: “If you are a victim of a scam or think you might be dealing with an unauthorised entity or any other type of financial scam, first of all stop all transactions with the company and contact the MFSA.”

The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    Relive the best moments from the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit 2024 with our highlights video! ✨ From action-packed moments, insightful speaker sessions, the exclusive Opening Blitz, and immersive workshops, this video captures the energy and excitement of FMPS:24. Whether you attended or missed out, here’s your chance to experience the top moments that made FMPS:24 unforgettable. 🎬 Watch, share, and join the conversation! Don’t forget to use the hashtags #fmps #fmps24 #FMevents when sharing. Stay tuned for more events. See you next time! 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official 🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events 🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official ▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!

