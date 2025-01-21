FXON Becomes Latest Member of Financial Commission for Dispute Resolution

The Financial Commission has announced the approval of FXON as its newest member. This marks an addition to the self-regulatory forum, reflecting the growing demand for independent external dispute resolution (EDR) services within the forex industry.

FXON Joins Financial Commission as Member

FXON's membership became effective on January 20, 2025. The approval allows the brokerage and its clients to benefit from a variety of services. These include access to the Financial Commission’s Compensation Fund, which provides protection for up to €20,000 per complaint.

FXON is now part of a group of brokerages and independent service providers (ISPs) that use the Financial Commission’s services, aligning with their client-focused commitments and adhering to membership standards.

The company integrates MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5, providing competitive spreads and fast execution. FXON also shares its proprietary trading data publicly, enabling detailed analysis and informed decision-making.

Regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) and offering 24/7 customer support, FXON aims to provide accessible services to traders across different experience levels.

Financial Commission Resolves Industry Disputes

The Financial Commission serves as an impartial third-party mediator. It offers a platform to resolve disputes when direct agreements between brokerages and customers are not achievable. This service aims to enhance trust and transparency in the industry by ensuring fair handling of complaints.

"For approved members and their clients participating in CFDs, foreign exchange (forex), and cryptocurrency markets, the Financial Commission helps facilitate a simpler, swifter resolution process than through typical regulatory channels such as arbitration or local court systems," the Financial Commission stated.

Scammers Target Traders Using Fake Recovery Services

Earlier, the Financial Commission provided an update on its investigation into a scam where individuals impersonating its representatives defrauded traders. These scammers target those affected by fraudulent brokers, offering recovery services for a fee and using fake companies to issue guarantee letters, according to Finance Magnates.

The Financial Commission clarifies that it does not offer recovery services, initiate contact via cold emails, or issue guarantee letters. Traders are advised to verify communications by checking the list of member brokers and using the official Dispute Resolution Form. Any unsolicited claims should be verified directly with the Financial Commission before sharing personal information.