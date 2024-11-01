Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Financial Commission Drops DeltaFX from Membership over "Rule Violations"

Financial Commission Drops DeltaFX from Membership over “Rule Violations”

Friday, 01/11/2024 | 09:22 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • Firm’s clients can no longer claim compensation through the Financial Commission.
The Financial Commission has announced the expulsion of DeltaFX from its membership. DeltaFX, a financial services firm, was removed after repeatedly failing to comply with the organization’s established rules and guidelines.

The Financial Commission, which functions as an external dispute resolution body within the financial services sector, emphasized that its decision was based on DeltaFX’s inability to uphold required compliance standards.

Financial Commission Expels DeltaFX

With this expulsion, DeltaFX clients will no longer be eligible for compensation under the Financial Commission’s Compensation Fund. The Compensation Fund is only available to clients of approved members and depends on the rulings of the Financial Commission’s Dispute Resolution Committee.

Finance Magnates contacted DeltaFX for a response to the expulsion. The firm did not respond by the time of publication.

Expanding Regulatory Scope

As an industry-supported self-regulatory organization, the Financial Commission enforces compliance through membership status. To retain membership, firms must adhere to rules and maintain the required integrity standards.

“The Financial Commission initially set out to provide a new approach for traders and brokers alike to resolve any issues that arise in the course of trading electronic markets such as Foreign Exchange , and then expanded into CFDs and related derivatives, in addition to certifying technology platforms used for trading,” the organization states.

