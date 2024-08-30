FAME Awards 2024 Recognize the Industry’s Top Brands in Australia

The Financial Achievements in Markets Excellency awards (FAME) ceremony took place yesterday in Sydney, Australia, drawing plenty of noteworthy brands and participants. These awards have quickly established themselves as a standard for achievment in the financial services space, bestowing key titles to outperformers in the industry.

Many of the industry’s elite brands attended the FAME ceremony, following at the conclusion of the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit FMPS at the International Convention Centre. A total of eleven awards were given out, covering several some sought after titles and bragging rights in Australia in 2024.

FAME – Setting a New Standard for Excellence in Australia

Given the concentration of talent in Australia, it comes as no surprise that the FAME awards have made themselves into a household name in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. As the financial services space continues to adjust and grow, many traders, partners, and brands look to these awards as a stamp of approval and an example of who to do business with.

Indeed, the Australian retail trading market has experienced remarkable growth and transformation over the past few decades. Once dominated by institutional investors, the market has increasingly opened up to the retail space, thanks to advancements in technology, regulatory changes, and a growing appetite for financial independence.

Each of the winners of these FAME awards have shown a penchant for excellence in the financial markets in Australia. These companies have also demonstrated unparalleled leadership, innovation, and a staunch commitment in their respective industries.

Perhaps most importantly, these awards are a signal to everyone that these companies are the most reputable for both trading and business.

This year’s winners include the following brands:

Best Forex CFD Broker: Australia – AC Capital

Best Trading Tools: Australia – Mitrade

Best Multi-Asset Broker: Australia – ATFX Connect

Best Trading Experience: Australia – FP Markets

Best Forex Spreads: Australia – FP Markets

Best IB/Affiliate Program: Australia – Decode Global

Best Customer Service: Australia – TradingPro

Best ECN/STP Broker: Australia – Bold Prime

Most Trusted Broker: Australia – Aetos

Most Innovative Broker: Australia – Fxview

Most Reliable Broker: Australia – Axi