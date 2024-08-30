Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Retail FX
> FAME Awards 2024 Recognize the Industry’s Top Brands in Australia

FAME Awards 2024 Recognize the Industry’s Top Brands in Australia

Friday, 30/08/2024 | 06:05 GMT by Finance Magnates Staff
  • A total of eleven awards were given for market excellence in Australia.
FAME

The Financial Achievements in Markets Excellency awards (FAME) ceremony took place yesterday in Sydney, Australia, drawing plenty of noteworthy brands and participants. These awards have quickly established themselves as a standard for achievment in the financial services space, bestowing key titles to outperformers in the industry.

Many of the industry’s elite brands attended the FAME ceremony, following at the conclusion of the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit FMPS at the International Convention Centre. A total of eleven awards were given out, covering several some sought after titles and bragging rights in Australia in 2024.

FAME – Setting a New Standard for Excellence in Australia

Given the concentration of talent in Australia, it comes as no surprise that the FAME awards have made themselves into a household name in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. As the financial services space continues to adjust and grow, many traders, partners, and brands look to these awards as a stamp of approval and an example of who to do business with.

Indeed, the Australian retail trading market has experienced remarkable growth and transformation over the past few decades. Once dominated by institutional investors, the market has increasingly opened up to the retail space, thanks to advancements in technology, regulatory changes, and a growing appetite for financial independence.

Each of the winners of these FAME awards have shown a penchant for excellence in the financial markets in Australia. These companies have also demonstrated unparalleled leadership, innovation, and a staunch commitment in their respective industries.

Perhaps most importantly, these awards are a signal to everyone that these companies are the most reputable for both trading and business.

This year’s winners include the following brands:

Best Forex CFD Broker: Australia – AC Capital

fame

Best Trading Tools: Australia – Mitrade

FAME

Best Multi-Asset Broker: Australia – ATFX Connect

fame

Best Trading Experience: Australia – FP Markets

Best Forex Spreads: Australia – FP Markets

FP Markets

Best IB/Affiliate Program: Australia – Decode Global

fame

Best Customer Service: Australia – TradingPro

FAME AWARDS

Best ECN/STP Broker: Australia – Bold Prime

fame

Most Trusted Broker: Australia – Aetos

Most Innovative Broker: Australia – Fxview

Most Reliable Broker: Australia – Axi

The Financial Achievements in Markets Excellency awards (FAME) ceremony took place yesterday in Sydney, Australia, drawing plenty of noteworthy brands and participants. These awards have quickly established themselves as a standard for achievment in the financial services space, bestowing key titles to outperformers in the industry.

Many of the industry’s elite brands attended the FAME ceremony, following at the conclusion of the Finance Magnates Pacific Summit FMPS at the International Convention Centre. A total of eleven awards were given out, covering several some sought after titles and bragging rights in Australia in 2024.

FAME – Setting a New Standard for Excellence in Australia

Given the concentration of talent in Australia, it comes as no surprise that the FAME awards have made themselves into a household name in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. As the financial services space continues to adjust and grow, many traders, partners, and brands look to these awards as a stamp of approval and an example of who to do business with.

Indeed, the Australian retail trading market has experienced remarkable growth and transformation over the past few decades. Once dominated by institutional investors, the market has increasingly opened up to the retail space, thanks to advancements in technology, regulatory changes, and a growing appetite for financial independence.

Each of the winners of these FAME awards have shown a penchant for excellence in the financial markets in Australia. These companies have also demonstrated unparalleled leadership, innovation, and a staunch commitment in their respective industries.

Perhaps most importantly, these awards are a signal to everyone that these companies are the most reputable for both trading and business.

This year’s winners include the following brands:

Best Forex CFD Broker: Australia – AC Capital

fame

Best Trading Tools: Australia – Mitrade

FAME

Best Multi-Asset Broker: Australia – ATFX Connect

fame

Best Trading Experience: Australia – FP Markets

Best Forex Spreads: Australia – FP Markets

FP Markets

Best IB/Affiliate Program: Australia – Decode Global

fame

Best Customer Service: Australia – TradingPro

FAME AWARDS

Best ECN/STP Broker: Australia – Bold Prime

fame

Most Trusted Broker: Australia – Aetos

Most Innovative Broker: Australia – Fxview

Most Reliable Broker: Australia – Axi

Topics
Awards
About the Author: Finance Magnates Staff
Finance Magnates Staff
  • 4246 Articles
  • 122 Followers
About the Author: Finance Magnates Staff
  • 4246 Articles
  • 122 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Retail FX

Featured Videos

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, on prop trading

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24

Elina Pedersen, CRO at Your Bourse, shares her views on prop trading at FMPS:24
More Videos

  • Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, Founder of Traderflow, at FMPS:24

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

    Anthony Darvall, the Founder of Traderflow, on speaking on “Trading with AI: CoPilots, Not Advisors”

  • Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, at FMPS:24

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

    Laura Dinneen, Head of Product Marketing at Zodia Custody, on the panel “Digital Assets & Tradfi: An Evolving Market Structure”

  • TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    TradingView's Sam Grecner at FMPS:24

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

    Sam Grecner, Director of Growth (Australia) at TradingView, speaking on the panel “Understanding APAC Markets: Partnerships, Culture, Retention”

  • ASIC's Rhys Bollen at FMPS:24

    ASIC's Rhys Bollen at FMPS:24

    ASIC's Rhys Bollen at FMPS:24

    ASIC's Rhys Bollen at FMPS:24

    ASIC's Rhys Bollen at FMPS:24

    ASIC's Rhys Bollen at FMPS:24

    Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader of Digital Assets at ASIC sharing his views at FMPS:24

    Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader of Digital Assets at ASIC sharing his views at FMPS:24

    Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader of Digital Assets at ASIC sharing his views at FMPS:24

    Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader of Digital Assets at ASIC sharing his views at FMPS:24

    Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader of Digital Assets at ASIC sharing his views at FMPS:24

    Rhys Bollen, Senior Executive Leader of Digital Assets at ASIC sharing his views at FMPS:24
See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}