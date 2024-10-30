Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Exness Enhances B2B Liquidity Offering: Taps Centroid for Distribution

Wednesday, 30/10/2024 | 07:14 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • The broker has integrated Centroid Bridge to distribute its liquidity among Centroid’s clients.
  • It remains one of the largest retail brokers in terms of trading volumes.
Exness, a major forex and contracts for differences (CFDs) broker by trading volume, is now expanding its B2B liquidity offerings by selecting Centroid Solutions’ Centroid Bridge to extend its prime liquidity to brokerages worldwide.

Exness Integrates Centroid Bridge

Announced today (Wednesday), Exness’ integration of Centroid Bridge will enable the broker to reach a wider range of brokers globally who already use Centroid’s services.

Pete Plester, Exness’ Head of B2B Sales
Pete Plester, Exness’ Head of B2B Sales; Photo: LinkedIn

“Centroid’s technology will allow us to extend our reach to a wider audience of brokers while ensuring the highest standards of execution speed, stability, and reliability for our clients, the very advantages that have made Exness one of the biggest and most reputable brokers in the world,” said Exness’ Head of B2B Sales, Pete Plester.

“This collaboration is a key step in Exness’ ongoing commitment to delivering unparalleled trading solutions globally.”

Rising Demand for Trading Tech Infrastructure

Centroid provides technology and infrastructure solutions for the trading industry, including tools for risk management, execution engines, bridging engines, and hosting services.

Headquartered in Dubai, Centroid operates additional offices in Cyprus, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. The company has also recently entered several partnerships to enhance its offerings and distribution network.

Cristian Vlasceanu, CEO of Centroid Solutions
Cristian Vlasceanu, CEO of Centroid Solutions, Source: LinkedIn

“By integrating Centroid Bridge, Exness can now distribute their liquidity offering through our innovative connectivity solutions, known for reliability and performance, ensuring their clients benefit from the highest levels of connectivity and execution speed,” said Cristian Vlasceanu, CEO of Centroid Solutions.

Meanwhile, demand for Exness’ trading services surged post-COVID-19 in the retail trading markets. Trading volume on the platform peaked in October 2023, reaching $4.8 trillion. Although trading volume has since corrected, Exness has now ceased publishing its monthly figures.

