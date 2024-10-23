Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> Retail FX
> CMC Moves Ahead in Australia, but IG Shows How Lucrative Singapore Is

CMC Moves Ahead in Australia, but IG Shows How Lucrative Singapore Is

Wednesday, 23/10/2024 | 13:40 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • Each Singaporean trader generated £4,914 in revenue for IG in H2 FY24.
  • Meanwhile, CMC’s revenue in Australia surpassed the figures it generated in the UK.
IG Group revenue per client in H2 FY24

Australia is considered one of the mature markets for forex and contracts for differences (CFDs); however, for CMC Markets (LON: CMCX), it turned out to be very lucrative. The London-listed broker generated more than £62.3 million in revenue from the land down under in the second half of the last fiscal year, which was even higher than its business in the United Kingdom.

CMC’s Australia Bet Pays Off

Interestingly, it was the second half-yearly revenue period in which CMC's Australian revenue surpassed that from its home turf. The first time the Australian business outperformed the UK was in H2 FY23. However, figures from both markets were lower than the latest ones—Australia brought in £45.4 million, while the UK generated £39.3 million.

While CMC strengthened its presence in Australia, IG Group (LON: IGG) seems to be losing ground there. IG brought in over £65 million from its Australian operations in H1 FY21, which shrunk to £41.1 million in H2 FY24.

CMC Markets' geographical trading revenue distribution

Plus500, another London-listed broker headquartered in Israel, suffered a similar fate to IG. It earned $24.8 million in revenue in the first six months of 2024, which is 155 percent lower than its peak in H1 2020. Although Plus500’s Australian revenue recovered in H1 2022, it has since dropped, settling around the mid-$20 million range.

However, CMC's surge in Australia seems to be boosted by its white-label stockbroking partnership with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), implemented in 2019, which involved migrating more than 500,000 clients to the brokerage platform.

In an earlier interview with Finance Magnates, Michael Bogoevski, the Head of Institutional ANZ at CMC Connect, explained that before the ANZ deal, CMC "had a retail business, and we were offering white-label solutions to second-tier banks." He added: "That deal had 200 partner clients attached to the retail book… At its peak, we had five white-label deals, which is pretty much the majority of the Australian stockbroking market."

Interestingly, CMC started reporting its Australian revenue separately in fiscal 2023, before which it reported figures from APAC and Canada together. At its peak, in the six months between April and September 2020, the broker brought in £95.3 million in revenue from the APAC and Canada markets.

IG Remains the UK King

IG Group, publicly traded with a market cap of £3.39 billion, generates most of its business from the UK market. Between December 2023 and May 2024, the broker brought in £147.6 million out of its total half-yearly trading income of £442.5 million. The US is second for IG, generating £77.5 million, followed by the EU with £54 million. Singapore, a small island of 5.8 million people, generated £37.3 million in revenue for IG in H2 FY24, compared to £41.1 million from Australia and £39.6 million from Japan.

Notably, IG’s income from the US exploded after it acquired tastytrade in the country for $1 billion in mid-2021.

IG Group's geographical trading revenue distribution

Meanwhile, Plus500’s major market is the European Economic Area (EEA), from which it generated $169.6 million in the first six months of 2024. Despite its roller-coaster revenue amid the pandemic, its current UK revenue is significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Plus500’s second-biggest market is outside the EEA, the UK, and Australia, categorised as the "rest of the world." From there, it generated $169.3 million in H1 2024, just behind the pandemic peak of $174.4 million.

The geographical revenue distribution of Plus500 also shows its shrinking presence in the UK and Australia. At $34.5 million, its latest revenue from the UK is higher than pre-pandemic levels but significantly lower than most post-pandemic periods. The same can be said for its revenue from the Australian market.

Plus500's geographical trading revenue distribution

Small Size, but Big Traders

While CMC moves ahead in Australia, IG has shown that traders in Singapore can be among the most lucrative. On average, each Singaporean trader generated £4,914 in revenue for IG, the highest for the broker (only after institutional revenue per client). In comparison, this figure for clients in the UK and Australia was £3,054 and £2,977, respectively. However, the EMEA non-EU market remains lucrative for IG, with £4,463 as revenue per client.

Despite the size of IG and Plus500, CMC beats its London-listed competitors in terms of profitable clients. The most recent half-yearly average revenue per client at CMC came in at £2,818, compared to $2,264 for Plus500 and £2,403 for IG.

Australia is considered one of the mature markets for forex and contracts for differences (CFDs); however, for CMC Markets (LON: CMCX), it turned out to be very lucrative. The London-listed broker generated more than £62.3 million in revenue from the land down under in the second half of the last fiscal year, which was even higher than its business in the United Kingdom.

CMC’s Australia Bet Pays Off

Interestingly, it was the second half-yearly revenue period in which CMC's Australian revenue surpassed that from its home turf. The first time the Australian business outperformed the UK was in H2 FY23. However, figures from both markets were lower than the latest ones—Australia brought in £45.4 million, while the UK generated £39.3 million.

While CMC strengthened its presence in Australia, IG Group (LON: IGG) seems to be losing ground there. IG brought in over £65 million from its Australian operations in H1 FY21, which shrunk to £41.1 million in H2 FY24.

CMC Markets' geographical trading revenue distribution

Plus500, another London-listed broker headquartered in Israel, suffered a similar fate to IG. It earned $24.8 million in revenue in the first six months of 2024, which is 155 percent lower than its peak in H1 2020. Although Plus500’s Australian revenue recovered in H1 2022, it has since dropped, settling around the mid-$20 million range.

However, CMC's surge in Australia seems to be boosted by its white-label stockbroking partnership with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ), implemented in 2019, which involved migrating more than 500,000 clients to the brokerage platform.

In an earlier interview with Finance Magnates, Michael Bogoevski, the Head of Institutional ANZ at CMC Connect, explained that before the ANZ deal, CMC "had a retail business, and we were offering white-label solutions to second-tier banks." He added: "That deal had 200 partner clients attached to the retail book… At its peak, we had five white-label deals, which is pretty much the majority of the Australian stockbroking market."

Interestingly, CMC started reporting its Australian revenue separately in fiscal 2023, before which it reported figures from APAC and Canada together. At its peak, in the six months between April and September 2020, the broker brought in £95.3 million in revenue from the APAC and Canada markets.

IG Remains the UK King

IG Group, publicly traded with a market cap of £3.39 billion, generates most of its business from the UK market. Between December 2023 and May 2024, the broker brought in £147.6 million out of its total half-yearly trading income of £442.5 million. The US is second for IG, generating £77.5 million, followed by the EU with £54 million. Singapore, a small island of 5.8 million people, generated £37.3 million in revenue for IG in H2 FY24, compared to £41.1 million from Australia and £39.6 million from Japan.

Notably, IG’s income from the US exploded after it acquired tastytrade in the country for $1 billion in mid-2021.

IG Group's geographical trading revenue distribution

Meanwhile, Plus500’s major market is the European Economic Area (EEA), from which it generated $169.6 million in the first six months of 2024. Despite its roller-coaster revenue amid the pandemic, its current UK revenue is significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Plus500’s second-biggest market is outside the EEA, the UK, and Australia, categorised as the "rest of the world." From there, it generated $169.3 million in H1 2024, just behind the pandemic peak of $174.4 million.

The geographical revenue distribution of Plus500 also shows its shrinking presence in the UK and Australia. At $34.5 million, its latest revenue from the UK is higher than pre-pandemic levels but significantly lower than most post-pandemic periods. The same can be said for its revenue from the Australian market.

Plus500's geographical trading revenue distribution

Small Size, but Big Traders

While CMC moves ahead in Australia, IG has shown that traders in Singapore can be among the most lucrative. On average, each Singaporean trader generated £4,914 in revenue for IG, the highest for the broker (only after institutional revenue per client). In comparison, this figure for clients in the UK and Australia was £3,054 and £2,977, respectively. However, the EMEA non-EU market remains lucrative for IG, with £4,463 as revenue per client.

Despite the size of IG and Plus500, CMC beats its London-listed competitors in terms of profitable clients. The most recent half-yearly average revenue per client at CMC came in at £2,818, compared to $2,264 for Plus500 and £2,403 for IG.

Topics
IG Group
plus500
CMC Markets
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
  • 6550 Articles
  • 89 Followers
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
  • 6550 Articles
  • 89 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

Retail FX

Featured Videos

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event
More Videos

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}