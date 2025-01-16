Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Breaking: IG Acquires Freetrade for £160 Million

Thursday, 16/01/2025 | 07:43 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • IG will fund the deal with cash from its capital resources.
  • Freetrade will continue to operate as an independent platform.
The branding of Freetrade on a taxi in the UK

IG Group (LON: IGG) has acquired Freetrade, a commission-free investment platform, for £160 million to further expand its offerings in the United Kingdom. According to the announcement made today (Thursday), IG’s existing capital resources will fund the deal in cash.

Although the two firms have agreed on the acquisition, it is now pending regulatory approvals, which are expected to be granted by mid-2025.

IG Expanding Its UK Presence

“This is a rare opportunity to strengthen IG's UK trading and investment offering and broaden our target addressable market,” said Breon Corcoran, CEO of IG.

Breon Corcoran, Chief Executive Officer
Breon Corcoran, CEO, IG Group, Source: LinkedIn

The acquisition will allow IG to enter the UK’s direct investment market, which has grown at an annual rate of 10 percent and “is forecast to grow strongly due to structural drivers.” It will also broaden IG’s existing offerings of contracts for differences (CFDs) and spread betting instruments.

The announcement also clarified that Freetrade will continue to operate as a “commercially standalone business.” IG will retain its existing management, including co-founder and CEO, Viktor Nebehaj.

IG also plans to invest in expanding its product range, hiring talent, adding new features, and increasing marketing activities. The CFD giant further highlighted that it will “reinvest the majority of Freetrade's forecast profit in growing the business over the next two years.”

A Growing Investment Platform

Freetrade offers over 6,200 global stocks and ETFs, fractional shares, UK Treasury bills, ISAs, SIPPs, securities lending, and proxy voting. Launched in 2018, it has onboarded 720k customers with assets under management of £2.5 billion as of the end of 2024.

Viktor Nebehaj, the CEO of Freetrade
Viktor Nebehaj, the CEO of Freetrade

It also generated £27.5 million in revenue in 2024, a 32 percent year-over-year increase. Freetrade has diversified its revenue streams by splitting them between subscriptions, foreign exchange transaction fees, and interest income.

With the acquisition, IG expects to achieve a return on invested capital exceeding its weighted average cost of capital in years three to five.

“This is an exciting opportunity to accelerate our growth and deliver new products and features on our award-winning platform,” said Nebehaj. “IG's vision for Freetrade is closely aligned with our own, and its backing will be of huge benefit as we continue to scale the business.”

IG highlighted its regulatory capital surplus of £638 million at the end of May 2024. The broker intends to return the unused surplus capital to shareholders and plans to extend the existing share buyback programme of £150 million.

About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
