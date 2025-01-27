Why is Crypto Down After Trump's Election?

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Monday, 27/01/2025 | 08:17 GMT by Louis Parks
  • Bitcoin and others drop. Lack of pro-crypto policies to blame?
  • Many thought Trump’s second term would trigger a crypto boom. Instead, the market crashed.
  • Bitcoin and other coins are feeling the pain as Trump doesn't touch on crypto.
why is crypto down
Trump failed to mention crypto during his inauguration speech. Bloomberg

Why is crypto down? Despite hopes for a crypto boom post-Trump election, the market is struggling with bitcoin down, along with others. Here’s why crypto prices are crashing, leaving investors scratching their heads.

The Great Crypto Hope

When Donald Trump secured a second term, crypto enthusiasts were rubbing their hands together, expecting a boom. After all, the promise of pro-crypto policies, tax cuts, and less regulation made many think this was the moment. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies were expected to soar in value under an administration that seemed to love big business—and crypto definitely fits that bill. The market, fueled by optimism, was anticipating an altcoin frenzy like no other.

why is crypto down?
Screenshot (https://coinmarketcap.com/)

But, as the inauguration passed and Trump's speech made no mention of crypto or blockchain, reality hit hard. Investors who’d expected regulatory relief, or at least some form of support for the crypto sector, were left with nothing. So, naturally, the market did what markets do when expectations aren’t met: it tumbled.

Trump’s Silence: The Final Nail in the Coffin

Crypto investors had been riding high on the thought that Trump's second term would bring favorable treatment to their beloved assets. However, when his inaugural speech didn’t even reference crypto, the hopes of many were dashed. Without clear signals from the new president about supporting digital currencies or even taking a stance, the crypto market dropped like a stone.

The lack of any significant crypto-friendly initiatives or plans was like a punch in the gut to traders who had poured money into the market in anticipation of a boom. What followed was predictable: widespread sell-offs, and the market’s momentum was lost. Instead of a surge, there was a sinking feeling as major cryptocurrencies , including Bitcoin, suffered steep declines.

The Market’s Resilience Test

Bitcoin’s value has, at the time of writing, fallen to fallen to around $100,000, a substantial drop from its previous highs, and there are now questions about its resilience. The market's ability to recover, particularly after the disillusionment brought on by Trump's silence, is now under a microscope. If crypto was supposed to be the next big thing, this sudden dip shows just how volatile and unpredictable it can be.

For those in the crypto market, the current situation might feel like a test of patience. Can crypto bounce back without the support of favorable policies? Or is it doomed to ride a rollercoaster that never reaches its peak?

Meme Coins and the Trump Effect

Adding fuel to the fire, the meme coins TRUMP and MELANIA that had gained popularity tied to the Trump’s branding also saw their values fall despite the TRUMP coin soaring when the President first took office.

why is crypto down
Screenshot (https://coinmarketcap.com/)

It’s almost like the entire crypto ecosystem has caught a cold, and meme coins—known for their erratic rises and falls—are no exception. Investors who believed these coins would thrive under Trump’s leadership found themselves staring at massive losses instead of gains.

The meme coin market’s volatility is nothing new, but it highlights just how fickle the crypto market can be when it’s riding on promises that never materialize. For now, it’s clear that speculation based on unfulfilled expectations isn’t enough to keep the market afloat.

Reality Bites

As Trump steps into his second term, the crypto market faces a harsh reality: hope doesn’t always translate to profits. The lack of pro-crypto action from the new administration has left investors wondering whether the crypto market can survive on its own. While crypto remains as volatile as ever, the road ahead might be rockier than expected. Investors will need more than just hope to get through this slump; they need policies, not promises.

