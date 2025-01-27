Why is Crypto Down After Trump's Election?

Why is crypto down? Despite hopes for a crypto boom post-Trump election, the market is struggling with bitcoin down, along with others. Here’s why crypto prices are crashing, leaving investors scratching their heads.

The Great Crypto Hope

When Donald Trump secured a second term, crypto enthusiasts were rubbing their hands together, expecting a boom. After all, the promise of pro-crypto policies, tax cuts, and less regulation Regulation Like any other industry with a high net worth, the financial services industry is tightly regulated to help curb illicit behavior and manipulation. Each asset class has its own set of protocols put in place to combat their respective forms of abuse.In the foreign exchange space, regulation is assumed by authorities in multiple jurisdictions, though ultimately lacking a binding international order. Who are the Industry’s Leading Regulators?Regulators such as the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority ( Like any other industry with a high net worth, the financial services industry is tightly regulated to help curb illicit behavior and manipulation. Each asset class has its own set of protocols put in place to combat their respective forms of abuse.In the foreign exchange space, regulation is assumed by authorities in multiple jurisdictions, though ultimately lacking a binding international order. Who are the Industry’s Leading Regulators?Regulators such as the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority ( Read this Term made many think this was the moment. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies were expected to soar in value under an administration that seemed to love big business—and crypto definitely fits that bill. The market, fueled by optimism, was anticipating an altcoin frenzy like no other.

🚨JUST IN : Total #crypto market cap is down 6.6% today to $3.56T 🔴



What are you buying in this dip? — Sumit Kapoor (@moneygurusumit) January 27, 2025

But, as the inauguration passed and Trump's speech made no mention of crypto or blockchain, reality hit hard. Investors who’d expected regulatory relief, or at least some form of support for the crypto sector, were left with nothing. So, naturally, the market did what markets do when expectations aren’t met: it tumbled.

Trump’s Silence: The Final Nail in the Coffin

Crypto investors had been riding high on the thought that Trump's second term would bring favorable treatment to their beloved assets. However, when his inaugural speech didn’t even reference crypto, the hopes of many were dashed. Without clear signals from the new president about supporting digital currencies or even taking a stance, the crypto market dropped like a stone.

The lack of any significant crypto-friendly initiatives or plans was like a punch in the gut to traders who had poured money into the market in anticipation of a boom. What followed was predictable: widespread sell-offs, and the market’s momentum was lost. Instead of a surge, there was a sinking feeling as major cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrencies By using cryptography, virtual currencies, known as cryptocurrencies, are nearly counterfeit-proof digital currencies that are built on blockchain technology. Comprised of decentralized networks, blockchain technology is not overseen by a central authority.Therefore, cryptocurrencies function in a decentralized nature which theoretically makes them immune to government interference. The term, cryptocurrency derives from the origin of the encryption techniques that are employed to secure the netw By using cryptography, virtual currencies, known as cryptocurrencies, are nearly counterfeit-proof digital currencies that are built on blockchain technology. Comprised of decentralized networks, blockchain technology is not overseen by a central authority.Therefore, cryptocurrencies function in a decentralized nature which theoretically makes them immune to government interference. The term, cryptocurrency derives from the origin of the encryption techniques that are employed to secure the netw Read this Term, including Bitcoin, suffered steep declines.

The Market’s Resilience Test

Bitcoin’s value has, at the time of writing, fallen to fallen to around $100,000, a substantial drop from its previous highs, and there are now questions about its resilience. The market's ability to recover, particularly after the disillusionment brought on by Trump's silence, is now under a microscope. If crypto was supposed to be the next big thing, this sudden dip shows just how volatile and unpredictable it can be.

WHY ARE BITCOIN AND CRYPTO

DUMPING?



IN THE PAST FEW HOURS, BTC IS

DOWN OVER 5%, WHILE LARGE

CAPS ARE DOWN 8%-10%



THIS HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THE

CRYPTO MARKET AND EVERYTHING

TO DO WITH THE US STOCK MARKET.



THE US STOCK MARKET IS DUMPING

TODAY, AND IT'S JUST BECAUSE OF… pic.twitter.com/F0TyCgDMro — Ash Crypto (@Ashcryptoreal) January 27, 2025

For those in the crypto market, the current situation might feel like a test of patience. Can crypto bounce back without the support of favorable policies? Or is it doomed to ride a rollercoaster that never reaches its peak?

Meme Coins and the Trump Effect

Adding fuel to the fire, the meme coins TRUMP and MELANIA that had gained popularity tied to the Trump’s branding also saw their values fall despite the TRUMP coin soaring when the President first took office.

It’s almost like the entire crypto ecosystem has caught a cold, and meme coins—known for their erratic rises and falls—are no exception. Investors who believed these coins would thrive under Trump’s leadership found themselves staring at massive losses instead of gains.

If meme coins are the way, maybe I’ll issue one. With a twist. Same terms as $TRUMP . 20% float. Same release schedule. One difference.



All the revenue from the sale of the coins go to the US Treasury. The wallet address will be published so everyone can track it.



If… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 20, 2025

The meme coin market’s volatility is nothing new, but it highlights just how fickle the crypto market can be when it’s riding on promises that never materialize. For now, it’s clear that speculation based on unfulfilled expectations isn’t enough to keep the market afloat.

Reality Bites

As Trump steps into his second term, the crypto market faces a harsh reality: hope doesn’t always translate to profits. The lack of pro-crypto action from the new administration has left investors wondering whether the crypto market can survive on its own. While crypto remains as volatile as ever, the road ahead might be rockier than expected. Investors will need more than just hope to get through this slump; they need policies, not promises.

