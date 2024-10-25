Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Preview Mode

FM Home
> CryptoCurrency
> South Korea Plans to Regulate Cross-Border Crypto Transactions

South Korea Plans to Regulate Cross-Border Crypto Transactions

Friday, 25/10/2024 | 05:41 GMT by Arnab Shome
  • The new law mandating registration and periodic reporting is expected to become effective in the second half of 2025.
  • The Finance Ministry is currently completing the legislative requirements.
South Korea flag

The South Korean government plans to regulate cross-border transactions of virtual assets, such as cryptocurrencies, The Korea Times reported. The proposed regulation will introduce new registration and reporting requirements for involved parties from the second half of 2025.

New Regulations Incoming

Although details of the proposed regulations are yet to be disclosed, the Finance Ministry stated today (Friday) that the new regulatory framework will require prior registration and monthly transaction reporting to the Bank of Korea for all business dealings involving cross-border trade of virtual assets.

Despite the Finance Ministry’s proposal, lawmakers have yet to complete the necessary legislative requirements.

Although South Korea is a small country, it has adopted cryptocurrencies, which have also introduced the risk of financial crimes. According to the local customs agency, authorities detected a total of 11 trillion won ($7.97 billion) in foreign exchange-related crimes since 2020, 81.3 percent of which involved virtual assets.

The Race to Regulate Crypto

Earlier this year, a new Virtual Asset User Protection Act became effective in the country, introducing stringent regulations to prevent unfair trading practices in the crypto market. The legislation requires crypto exchanges to establish strong monitoring mechanisms to detect and report suspicious activities to financial authorities. It specifically prohibits the use of insider information, market price manipulation, and fraudulent transactions.

Meanwhile, the European Union leads in crypto regulation. The bloc introduced the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), part of which became effective earlier this year, covering the circulation of stablecoins. The remaining part of MiCA, which covers due diligence for crypto transactions, will become effective at the end of 2024.

MiCA rules

However, the US, which has the largest economy, has yet to decide on a clear stance toward crypto. Interestingly, cryptocurrency has become a prominent topic in the ongoing presidential election campaign. While Donald Trump has openly supported crypto by attending Bitcoin conferences and launching his own non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Kamala Harris has mentioned crypto only once so far, in a Wall Street fundraiser, where she pledged to encourage investment in “digital assets” alongside other modern technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).

The South Korean government plans to regulate cross-border transactions of virtual assets, such as cryptocurrencies, The Korea Times reported. The proposed regulation will introduce new registration and reporting requirements for involved parties from the second half of 2025.

New Regulations Incoming

Although details of the proposed regulations are yet to be disclosed, the Finance Ministry stated today (Friday) that the new regulatory framework will require prior registration and monthly transaction reporting to the Bank of Korea for all business dealings involving cross-border trade of virtual assets.

Despite the Finance Ministry’s proposal, lawmakers have yet to complete the necessary legislative requirements.

Although South Korea is a small country, it has adopted cryptocurrencies, which have also introduced the risk of financial crimes. According to the local customs agency, authorities detected a total of 11 trillion won ($7.97 billion) in foreign exchange-related crimes since 2020, 81.3 percent of which involved virtual assets.

The Race to Regulate Crypto

Earlier this year, a new Virtual Asset User Protection Act became effective in the country, introducing stringent regulations to prevent unfair trading practices in the crypto market. The legislation requires crypto exchanges to establish strong monitoring mechanisms to detect and report suspicious activities to financial authorities. It specifically prohibits the use of insider information, market price manipulation, and fraudulent transactions.

Meanwhile, the European Union leads in crypto regulation. The bloc introduced the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), part of which became effective earlier this year, covering the circulation of stablecoins. The remaining part of MiCA, which covers due diligence for crypto transactions, will become effective at the end of 2024.

MiCA rules

However, the US, which has the largest economy, has yet to decide on a clear stance toward crypto. Interestingly, cryptocurrency has become a prominent topic in the ongoing presidential election campaign. While Donald Trump has openly supported crypto by attending Bitcoin conferences and launching his own non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Kamala Harris has mentioned crypto only once so far, in a Wall Street fundraiser, where she pledged to encourage investment in “digital assets” alongside other modern technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).

Topics
cryptocurrency
south-korea
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab Shome
  • 6552 Articles
  • 89 Followers
About the Author: Arnab Shome
Arnab is an electronics engineer-turned-financial editor. He entered the industry covering the cryptocurrency market for Finance Magnates and later expanded his reach to forex as well. He is passionate about the changing regulatory landscape on financial markets and keenly follows the disruptions in the industry with new-age technologies.
  • 6552 Articles
  • 89 Followers

Most Viewed

Latest News

Education Center

Keep Reading

Trending

More from the Author

CryptoCurrency

Featured Videos

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event
More Videos

  • The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The Role of PAMM, MAM & Copy Trading in Business Growth Strategies | Webinar

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

    The copy trading market is projected to double in size, growing from $2.2 billion to $4 billion by the end of this decade. In light of this, brokers and financial institutions are increasingly adopting PAMM, MAM, and Copy Trading solutions to scale operations and drive profitability. In this insightful webinar, Sergey Ryzhavin, Product Owner at B2COPY, outlines the advanced features of the B2COPY platform, showcasing how it enhances Copy Trading, PAMM, and MAM performance. Sergey also explores strategies for using these tools to attract new clients, improve customer engagement, and create additional revenue streams. 📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading! Follow Finance Magnates for news, insights, and event updates across our social media platforms. Connect with us today: 🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/financemagnates/ 👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/financemagnates/ 📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financemagnates_official 🐦 X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/financemagnates/ 📡 RSS Feed: https://www.financemagnates.com/feed/ ▶️ Telegram: https://t.me/financemagnatesnews Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage. 🔔 Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!🔔

  • Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

    Join us at FMLS:24 to connect with global institutional brokers. Secure your spot today! #fmls24

  • 🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

    🌟 Explore cutting-edge solutions and connect with fintech leaders at FMLS:24!

  • 🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

    🤝 Meet industry leaders at the premier event for brokers – FMLS:24. Secure your spot today!

See all videos
!"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|} !"#$%&'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}