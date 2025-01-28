KuCoin Token Surges 10% Despite $297 Million US Settlement

The crypto exchange agrees to pay almost $300M in penalties for operating without proper licenses.
Surprisingly, its native token, KCS, surges 10% to reach its highest level in a year.
Major
digital asset exchange KuCoin has admitted to operating without proper licenses
and agreed to pay $297.4 million in penalties, marking one of the largest
settlements in crypto enforcement history.
KuCoin's
founders, Michael Gan and Eric Tang, have agreed to step away from the
company's operations and management. Each will forfeit $2.7 million and enter
two-year deferred prosecution agreements.
We’re pleased to announce that KuCoin has reached a settlement with U.S. authorities, a major step forward in our journey. This milestone brings clarity to our future and strengthens our commitment to innovation, compliance, and delivering value to our 38M+ users worldwide.… pic.twitter.com/EVZI1UI4Zc
The
exchange, which serves over 30 million users across 207 countries, faced
scrutiny for inadequate anti-money laundering controls and know-your-customer
procedures. Prosecutors revealed the platform facilitated billions in
suspicious transactions, including potential criminal proceeds from darknet
markets, malware, and fraud schemes.
Under
new CEO BC Wong, KuCoin must exit the U.S. market for at least two years.
The company has expressed commitment to strengthening compliance practices and
pursuing necessary licenses for potential market reentry.
"This
resolution signifies a new chapter for KuCoin, one that reaffirms our
dedication to compliance, security and innovation," Wong commented. “We
are focusing on strengthening our global compliance practices and exploring
opportunities to reenter the market with the necessary licenses.”
This is
another case following
the December 2023 agreement, when the exchange—currently ranked eighth
globally in trading volumes—agreed to block users from New York and pay a $22
million settlement.
Despite the
recent settlement valued in the hundreds of millions, KuCoin's utility token,
KCS, is up 10% today (Tuesday).
Why Is KuCoin Surging? KCS
Hits Its Highest Levels in a Year
Although
news of a substantial settlement might typically trigger a decline in the
associated exchange’s token, KuCoin
has seen the opposite effect. On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, KCS is trading
at $14.6, marking a 10% increase and testing levels not seen since March 2024,
nearly a year ago.
At the
beginning of 2025, KuCoin
launched KuCoin Pay, a payment solution tailored for the retail industry to
simplify cryptocurrency transactions. This platform allows for seamless,
contactless, and cross-border payments, bridging traditional retail systems
with the cryptocurrency ecosystem. With its robust infrastructure and a global
user base exceeding 37 million, KuCoin seeks to promote the wider adoption of
cryptocurrencies in everyday commerce.
Major
digital asset exchange KuCoin has admitted to operating without proper licenses
and agreed to pay $297.4 million in penalties, marking one of the largest
settlements in crypto enforcement history.
KuCoin's
founders, Michael Gan and Eric Tang, have agreed to step away from the
company's operations and management. Each will forfeit $2.7 million and enter
two-year deferred prosecution agreements.
We’re pleased to announce that KuCoin has reached a settlement with U.S. authorities, a major step forward in our journey. This milestone brings clarity to our future and strengthens our commitment to innovation, compliance, and delivering value to our 38M+ users worldwide.… pic.twitter.com/EVZI1UI4Zc
The
exchange, which serves over 30 million users across 207 countries, faced
scrutiny for inadequate anti-money laundering controls and know-your-customer
procedures. Prosecutors revealed the platform facilitated billions in
suspicious transactions, including potential criminal proceeds from darknet
markets, malware, and fraud schemes.
Under
new CEO BC Wong, KuCoin must exit the U.S. market for at least two years.
The company has expressed commitment to strengthening compliance practices and
pursuing necessary licenses for potential market reentry.
"This
resolution signifies a new chapter for KuCoin, one that reaffirms our
dedication to compliance, security and innovation," Wong commented. “We
are focusing on strengthening our global compliance practices and exploring
opportunities to reenter the market with the necessary licenses.”
This is
another case following
the December 2023 agreement, when the exchange—currently ranked eighth
globally in trading volumes—agreed to block users from New York and pay a $22
million settlement.
Despite the
recent settlement valued in the hundreds of millions, KuCoin's utility token,
KCS, is up 10% today (Tuesday).
Why Is KuCoin Surging? KCS
Hits Its Highest Levels in a Year
Although
news of a substantial settlement might typically trigger a decline in the
associated exchange’s token, KuCoin
has seen the opposite effect. On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, KCS is trading
at $14.6, marking a 10% increase and testing levels not seen since March 2024,
nearly a year ago.
At the
beginning of 2025, KuCoin
launched KuCoin Pay, a payment solution tailored for the retail industry to
simplify cryptocurrency transactions. This platform allows for seamless,
contactless, and cross-border payments, bridging traditional retail systems
with the cryptocurrency ecosystem. With its robust infrastructure and a global
user base exceeding 37 million, KuCoin seeks to promote the wider adoption of
cryptocurrencies in everyday commerce.
Damian's adventure with financial markets began at the Cracow University of Economics, where he obtained his MA in finance and accounting. Starting from the retail trader perspective, he collaborated with brokerage houses and financial portals in Poland as an independent editor and content manager. His adventure with Finance Magnates began in 2016, where he is working as a business intelligence analyst.
Bitpanda Secures MiCAR Approval from BaFin, Enabling Service Across 27 EU Countries
Featured Videos
Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Tony Rose | LNP Audit + Assurance | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Tony Rose, Director at LNP Audit + Assurance during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Tony Rose, Director at LNP Audit + Assurance during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Tony Rose, Director at LNP Audit + Assurance during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Tony Rose, Director at LNP Audit + Assurance during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon | Exante | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Andrian Coxon, CMO at Exante during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel & Wei Qiang Zhang | ATFX | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Siju Daniel, from ATFX and Wei Qiang Zhang from ATFX Connect | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Adam Saward | EC Markets | FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil | Tickmill | FMLS:24
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!
Executive Interview with Johnny Khalil, Executive Director at Tickmill during FMLS:24
📣 Stay updated with the latest in finance and trading!
Follow FMevents across our social media platforms for news, insights, and event updates.
Connect with us today:
🔗 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/financemagnates-events/
👍 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FinanceMagnatesEvents
📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fmevents_official
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/F_M_events
🎥 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fmevents_official
▶️ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FinanceMagnates_official
Don't miss out on our latest videos, interviews, and event coverage.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for more!