Dogecoin Surges 13% as DOGE Department Launches Official .gov Website

The new department, focused on reducing government spending, was announced by President Trump.
Another similarly named token, DOGE from dogegov.com, rose by 35% in 24 hours.
Dogecoin (DOGE) saw a 13% price increase in just 15 minutes today
(Tuesday), after the official website of the US Government Efficiency
Department (DOGE) was launched. This surge broke its short-term downtrend.
DOGE Department’s Website Boosts Dogecoin Price
The increase followed news about the new department, led by
the Elon Musk-affiliated agency. The department, focused on reducing government
spending and improving regulations, revealed its official website. The site
prominently displays the Dogecoin logo along with the department's title and a
dollar sign. The slogan "The people voted for major reform" is also
visible.
🚨 BREAKING: The US Government Efficiency Department (DOGE), led by Elon Musk, launches its official website using Dogecoin as its avatar. pic.twitter.com/VGUJgG3ZsM
The website claims to be the US government’s official page
for the department. President Donald Trump had mentioned during his inauguration that
his administration would create the department to restore efficiency to the
government, and he later signed an executive order to formalize it.
DOGEUSD Breaks Out, Consolidates at Support
The DOGEUSD H1 chart shows a significant bullish breakout
above a downtrend line. Currently, the price is consolidating at the support of
the trendline. A bullish reversal could drive the price higher with strong
momentum.
Before the website’s launch, Dogecoin had fallen by 10%, but
the price quickly reversed, reaching a high of $0.40 after hitting an intra-day
low of $0.33 on January 15, marking a 20% increase.
Social Media Boosts Dogecoin’s Market Value
Additionally, another token, Department of Government
Efficiency (DOGE) from dogegov.com, rose by 35% in the past 24 hours.
Analysts suggest that the increased visibility of Dogecoin,
especially through its use in government-related media, might enhance its
perceived value. Social media also contributed to the spread of the news, with
many users commenting on the development.
An Open Letter to Trump: How to Secure America's Crypto Leadership
