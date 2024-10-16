CoinDesk Brings CCData and CryptoCompare on Board for Data Services

Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Wednesday, 16/10/2024 | 11:28 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • CCData, an FCA-regulated administrator, improves digital asset data services and cross-selling.
  • CryptoCompare, a retail site with 300,000 users, expands CoinDesk's market reach.
CoinDesk, CC Data
Source: CC Data, X

CoinDesk, a media and data company in the cryptocurrency sector, has acquired CCData, a UK FCA-regulated administrator. CCData is known for providing digital asset data and index solutions. This includes CryptoCompare, a popular retail site with over 300,000 active users.

The acquisition aims to enhance CoinDesk's information services and data products. It also presents cross-selling opportunities for CCData and CryptoCompare, which serve a broad range of institutional and retail clients.

CoinDesk Media Reaches 45.5 Million

CoinDesk Media provides news, analysis, and real-time insights related to digital assets and blockchain technology. The company's events attract professionals from the industry. During the first half of 2024, CoinDesk Media's products and services reached an estimated audience of 45.5 million people.

Sara Stratoberdha, CoinDesk CEO
Sara Stratoberdha, CEO, CoinDesk, Source: LinkedIn

Since its inception in 2014, CoinDesk Indices has played a notable role in the digital asset market. According to the company, it has facilitated investment with tens of billions of dollars in benchmarked assets.

Its flagship products include the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index (XBX) and the CoinDesk 20 Index, both of which have established industry standards for measuring and trading digital assets. The recently launched CoinDesk 20 perpetual futures contract has garnered significant institutional interest, resulting in a trading volume exceeding $8 billion.

"Over the past ten years, CCData has become one of the most respected and reliable data platforms for digital assets, earning the trust of numerous users seeking to understand and leverage their potential," said Sara Stratoberdha, CoinDesk CEO.

Integrating with CCData Platform

CCData offers institutional-grade data solutions, a digital asset index suite, and research aimed at government and institutional clients, as well as retail investors.

The integration of CCData's data platform and CryptoCompare into CoinDesk is expected to enhance its data offerings, increase subscription revenues, and complement existing solutions from CoinDesk Indices and CoinDesk Media.

Topics
crypto
cryptocurrency
CCData
CoinDesk
FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event

FM's Andrea Badiola Mateos at speaking in a panel discussion at LSEG's Cyprus event
