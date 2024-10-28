Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

B2C2 and OpenPayd Partner for Fiat Transactions in Crypto Trade Settlements

Monday, 28/10/2024 | 09:33 GMT by Tareq Sikder
  • The collaboration allows institutional clients faster fiat onboarding and real-time payment solutions.
  • With the integration, B2C2 has increased access to BaaS features for its digital asset clients.
B2C2

B2C2, a provider of institutional liquidity for digital assets, announced an integration of OpenPayd’s embedded finance tools into its instant settlement network. According to the release, the partnership aims to simplify fiat currency transactions for B2C2’s clients in trade settlement processes.

Fiat-Crypto Transaction Facilitated

Massimo Di Placido, Group CFO at B2C2
Massimo Di Placido, Group CFO at B2C2, Source: B2C2

B2C2, a digital asset trading firm backed by Japan’s SBI Holdings, offers institutional clients liquidity across various market conditions. OpenPayd, a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, provides global payment capabilities aimed at reducing friction in traditional banking.

“Today’s digital financial ecosystem requires more agility, speed, and around-the-clock functionality—traits that conventional banking models struggle to deliver” said Massimo Di Placido, Group CFO at B2C2.

“By partnering with OpenPayd and integrating their embedded finance infrastructure we’re bridging the gap between traditional and digital markets, and enabling our institutional clients to move fiat currency as swiftly and effortlessly as they transfer digital assets.”

Meanwhile, B2C2 has expanded its executive team by appointing Cactus Raazi as the Chief Executive Officer of its US unit, as reported by Finance Magnates. He will be located in the company's New Jersey office and will report directly to the Group CEO, Thomas Restout.

OpenPayd Supports Crypto Settlement

Iana Dimitrova, CEO at OpenPayd
Iana Dimitrova, CEO at OpenPayd, Source: LinkedIn

Through this integration, B2C2’s clients gain simplified onboarding with OpenPayd, multi-currency account access, and instant third-party payment functionality.

“B2C2 is a leader within the digital asset market, committed to delivering a seamless trade execution and settlement experience for their institutional clients,” said Iana Dimitrova, CEO at OpenPayd.

“OpenPayd’s resilient and scalable infrastructure combined with our easy and efficient onboarding process meets the needs of B2C2 and its trading counterparties, and we’re proud to be selected as an embedded finance partner.”

About the Author: Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
Tareq Sikder
A Forex technical analyst and writer who has been engaged in financial writing for 12 years.
