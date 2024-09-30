ViCA AI Tool Gains Momentum Among Governance, Risk, Compliance and Legal Professionals

ViCA is rapidly becoming an indispensable resource for compliance professionals seeking to lower costs and reduce the time needed for complex compliance queries. By leveraging advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI), ViCA provides immediate, accurate and reliable assistance, enabling users to navigate the complexities of regulatory compliance with ease. ViCA is being adopted across the financial services sector by governance, risk and compliance professionals.
"Momentum amongst key compliance, risk, governance and legal professionals is a testament to ViCA's value in the compliance industry," said Luis Parra, Managing Director of ViCA. "Our goal is to empower professionals with tools that not only enhance efficiency but also provide a seamless user experience. The new ViCA website and user interface embodies this commitment."
ViCA’s new website https://vica.chat
Key Features and Unique Selling Propositions of ViCA
- Instant Access to Expertise: ViCA delivers immediate answers to compliance queries, eliminating the need for prolonged research.
- Cost Efficiency: By automating routine compliance tasks, ViCA helps organisations significantly reduce operational costs.
- User-Friendly Interface: The revamped website and user environment ensures intuitive navigation, making it easier for users to access ViCA's features.
- Continuous Learning: ViCA's AI engine evolves with the regulatory landscape, providing up-to-date information and insights supported by Complyport’s experts.
- Secure and Confidential: Robust security measures ensure that all interactions and data remain confidential.
Expanded Services and Partnerships
In addition to ViCA's success, Complyport continues to evolve its suite of services:
- ComplyPortal Enhancement: The ComplyPortal tool has been upgraded to help streamline Financial Promotions marketing approvals with AI features that help identify issues and suggest modifications to improve compliance. These features streamline compliance management and the approval process.
- Training Platform with LGCA: Through a strategic collaboration with the London Governance & Compliance Academy (LGCA), Complyport offers a comprehensive training platform. This initiative provides professionals with cutting-edge educational resources to stay ahead in the ever-changing compliance environment.
- RegTech Solutions: Complyport delivers advanced RegTech solutions for transaction reporting that combine advanced technology, consultative guidance and a tenured client service team—by leveraging the capabilities of MAP FinTech for EMIR, MiFIR and SFTR transaction reporting.
Human Expertise When You Need It
While ViCA offers unparalleled AI assistance, Complyport understands the importance of human interaction. Our team of expert consultants is always available to provide personalised support. "Talk to a human whenever needed," emphasises Luis Parra, Managing Director of ViCA and ComplyPortal. "Our consultants are here to ensure that you receive the extra guidance that only experienced professionals can offer."
ViCA Offers Multiple Account Types to Cater to Different User Needs
ViCA offers multiple plans to cater to different user needs, with the primary difference being the number of available queries per month. All features are accessible across all plans and users can top up by purchasing additional queries at any time.
- Free Account: Try ViCA for free with up to 20 queries. No credit card required.
- Basic Account: Provides 50 queries per month, ideal for individuals who need regular compliance assistance.
- Standard Account: Offers 100 queries per month, suitable for professionals requiring more frequent support.
- Pro Account: Includes 300 queries per month, designed for organisations with extensive compliance needs.
Regardless of your plan, you can purchase additional queries whenever needed, providing flexibility to suit your compliance support requirements.
Join ViCA’s free plan to experience the future of compliance support.
About Complyport
Complyport is a leading compliance consultancy, delivering tailored solutions to firms in the financial services sector. With over 23 years of regulatory expertise, we combine deep industry knowledge with innovative technology to help clients navigate complex compliance challenges. Since 2011, RegTech has been at the core of our approach, offering software designed by compliance experts to streamline processes, evaluate and test compliance programmes, maintain robust audit trails and help mitigate risks.
The latest addition to our RegTech solutions is ViCA (Virtual Compliance Assistant)—a revolutionary AI-powered tool that significantly improves access to critical compliance information. Our solutions enable firms to manage compliance more efficiently, allowing them to focus on higher-value business activities.
For More Information
Visit ViCA's new website: https://vica.chat/
Learn more about Complyport: https://complyport.com/
Contact
Name: Luis Parra
Title: Managing Director
Telephone: +44 20 7399 4980
Email: info@vica.chat