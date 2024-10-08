Truflation Launches Real-Time AI Index

Truflation, a leading provider of real-time financial data, is excited to announce the launch of the AI Index designed to track AI company performance and the Real World Assets (RWAs) driving generative AI. The introduction comes at a pivotal moment as the global generative AI market, currently valued at $44.89 billion (Statista). Currently, the generative AI market is projected to grow into a $1.3 trillion market by 2032 (Bloomberg Intelligence), with 92% of Fortune 500 companies already integrating generative AI into their operations. The index offers a benchmark for monitoring the performance, offering a powerful tool for both traditional and decentralized finance platforms.
The AI Company Index is composed of six different companies including Artificial S-Intelligence Alliance, Akash Network, AIOZ Network, Bittensor, Echelon Prime and Render. "The AI Index targets investors seeking growth, by leveraging real-time data and diversifying across core asset classes. At Truflation, we provide a powerful suite of tools that not only tracks prices but also the effects of inflation." says Stefan Rust, CEO of Truflation.
“The AI sector is increasingly making strides within blockchain technology, offering not only accessible entry points for investors but also unlocking entirely new avenues of economic potential through decentralization. We are excited to partner with Truflation to launch another investable index, unlocking one of the most dynamic sub sectors within digital assets." said Stefan Höchle, Head of Investment Strategy at Digital Asset Solutions (DAS).
Truflation’s decentralized data feeds, indexes, and oracles are widely utilized by decentralized finance (DeFi) applications, enabling access to accurate pricing for a wide range of real-world assets. With the integration of over 80 data partners, Truflation tracks more than 20 million items, offering on-chain protocols a reliable, real-time data source.
Beyond RWAs, Truflation provides specialized dashboards for tracking inflation in countries such as the US, UK, and Argentina, making strides toward bringing more robust and comprehensive data on-chain. By introducing alternative metrics and overcoming the limitations of traditional indices, the company aims to enhance decision-making processes for investors, businesses, and policymakers, contributing to a more informed and resilient global economy.
About Truflation
Truflation (https://truflation.com/) stands as the foremost DRP (Definite Reference Point) for economic veracity, driving the tokenization of Real World Assets through the Truflation Stream Network: an independent, transparent, real time data oracle. Tracking over 20 million items, the TSN is completely decentralized and censorship-resistant, enabling decentralized applications (dApps) such as DEXs to unlock boundless markets.. From predicting orange juice and uranium prices, to facilitating BTC-denominated oil, gas, and corn markets, Truflation unlocks a diverse range of financial instruments, heralding a new era in the Web3 landscape.
About DAS
Digital Asset Solutions AG is at the forefront of the digital finance revolution, providing customized asset management solutions and digital asset advisory services. As a regulated company in Switzerland, we set the highest standards to guide our business partners safely and competently through the complexities of the digital financial sector.