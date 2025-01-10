Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Exciting New Community Championship on FundingPips
Exciting New Community Championship on FundingPips

Friday, 10/01/2025 | 12:03 GMT by FM
  Anyone can host their own competition through the FundingPips platform.
FundingPips

Are you ready to take your trading skills to the next level while bringing your community closer together? FundingPips has just launched a groundbreaking opportunity for traders to showcase their expertise and teamwork with the new Community Championship. This is your chance to compete with and within your community for incredible prizes—and the best part? Everyone wins something just for participating!

What Is FundingPips Community Championship?

The concept is simple yet powerful: anyone can host their own competition through the FundingPips platform. Whether you're part of a trading group, a club, or an online trading community, this competition allows you to band together to compete against other communities and among your own members. It's the ultimate test of strategy, skill, and collaboration.

Here’s how it works:

● Each community competes to achieve the highest overall positive PNL across all accounts within their group.

● Simultaneously, individual traders within your community battle for the top spot in your internal leaderboard.

● The top traders and communities will win crazy prizes, ranging from cash rewards to challenge accounts and even fully funded accounts.

With FundingPips, this isn’t just a competition; it’s a celebration of community and a unique chance to reap tangible rewards for your collective effort.

Why Is This Great for Your Community?

The FundingPips Community Championship fosters collaboration and healthy competition, creating an environment where members support each other to improve their trading performance. Here are some key benefits:

  1. Team Building: Strengthen relationships within your community as you work together towards a common goal.
  2. Skill Development: Learn from fellow traders and share strategies to enhance everyone’s trading expertise.
  3. Friendly Rivalry: Compete not only against other communities but also against your friends, making the experience both fun and rewarding.
  4. Rewards for All: Everyone who signs up receives a benefit, so there's no downside to participating. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.

The Rules You Need to Know

  1. Minimum Community Size: To qualify for the leaderboard, your community must have at least 30 members. Don’t worry if you fall short—you can still participate for fun, and new members can join even after the competition begins. If your community surpasses 30 members after the launch, you’ll be counted on the leaderboard.
  2. Competition Timeline: The competition kicks off and ends at the same time for everyone, running for a full month.
  3. Winning Criteria: The top 3 communities will be determined by the highest overall positive PNL across all community accounts.

The Incredible Prizes

FundingPips is pulling out all the stops with a range of prizes that are sure to excite any trader.

Whether it’s cash prizes, challenge accounts to test your trading mettle, or fully funded accounts to take your trading to new heights, these rewards make the competition worth every effort.

Both individual and community leaders will have opportunities to win, making this a comprehensive competition for all.

There’s no downside to joining. Even if your community doesn’t make it to the leaderboard, everyone gets something for participating. With no risks and all the rewards, this is your chance to elevate your trading game, bond with your community, and win big.

Start organizing your community today and secure your spot in the FundingPips Community Championship. The trading world is waiting to see what your team can achieve—let the games begin!

prop trading
