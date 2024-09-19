Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

Robinhood Nets Jersey Sponsorship Deal with NBA Memphis Grizzlies

Thursday, 19/09/2024 | 19:27 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The fintech giant will feature its brands across the Memphis Grizzlies' ecosystem, such as baseline court ads, social media, and broadcasts.
  • Both organizations are collaborating on community initiatives for the Memphis community.
Robinhood will sponsor the American professional basketball team Memphis Grizzlies as the official jersey patch partner. This partnership, set to begin in the 2024-25 NBA season, will place the fintech giant’s logo on the Grizzlies’ uniforms. According to the club, this multi-year deal features Robinhood across the Grizzlies' ecosystem, from baseline court ads to social media and during broadcasts.

Investing and Jersey Partner

Commenting about the sponsorship deal, Ted Roberts, Grizzlies’ Vice President of Partnership Marketing, said: “Today, we're excited to announce that Robinhood Markets, a progressive leader in financial services, will be the official investing and jersey entitlement partner of the Memphis Grizzlies. Never settling and challenging the status quo are characteristics of our organization and fans, and in Robinhood, we have found a perfect match.”

This partnership extends beyond financial services and basketball. The Grizzlies and Robinhood are reportedly working together to give back to the community. In the kickoff event, employees from both organizations collaborated on the "Grizz Take Action Day of Service," partnering with Meals of Hope to package 60,000 meals for the Memphis community.

"Robinhood is proud to be home to a new generation of investors. We see the Grizzlies Grit and Grind spirit in our customers, and it's something we embody as a company to deliver some of the most innovative products in the industry. As Robinhood grows our NBA footprint, this partnership is a natural fit and will bring us into the world’s most famous arenas - at home and on the road,” Michael Goodbody, Robinhood’s VP of Marketing and Communications, added.

Robinhood Broadens NBA Partnership

Robinhood is not new to the NBA league. Last year, the Washington Wizards selected the company as the official brokerage and jersey sponsorship partner. The multi-year agreement features Robinhood's logo on the Wizards' home and away jerseys for the 2023-24 NBA season.

According to a report by Finance Magnates, Robinhood's logo appeared on the upper left shoulder of all Wizards' jerseys and extends through the 2025-26 season. Notably, Robinhood collaborated with KLUTCH Sports Group, a sports agency firm, in March this year. In this agreement, KLUTCH Sports Group's Property Sales division spearheads Robinhood's partnership in the sports and entertainment sectors.

Memphis Grizzlies
robinhood
Jared Kirui
  1240 Articles
  15 Followers
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
