Coinbase and Tether Launch Blockchain AI Tools for Developers

Monday, 28/10/2024 | 20:40 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • The new tools enable developers to build peer-to-peer AI applications across various devices.
  • Tether’s tools focus on improving privacy and peer-to-peer decentralized applications.
Coinbase and Tether launched blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) tools to enhance privacy and autonomy in decentralized networks. According to the companies, the tools aim to improve how developers interact with blockchain technology by giving users more control and privacy.

Tether announced the local AI development kit at the Lugano Plan ₿ conference. The software development kit enables developers to create peer-to-peer (P2P) AI applications compatible with various devices, including low-cost mobile phones and high-end servers.

Tether's AI SDK Focuses on Privacy

Paolo Ardoino, Tether's CEO, highlighted that the SDK is highly modular and can support different models like Marian and Llama, customizing AI functions to various needs. More importantly, all data and processes run on-device, ensuring privacy by keeping everything decentralized and secure within the P2P infrastructure.

As the development continues, Tether plans to release this AI kit as open-source software, offering the blockchain community tools to build private and scalable AI applications to improve decentralized interactions. Meanwhile, Coinbase introduced a different kind of innovation with its Based Agent platform, which is designed to create autonomous agents capable of operating on the blockchain.

Developed by Lincoln Murr using the Coinbase Developer Platform (CDP) and Openai's language model, Based Agent enables users to build on-chain agents in minutes, offering hands-free operation for blockchain tasks.

The platform also supports essential on-chain actions like balance checks, ETH testnet requests, and asset transfers. These functionalities allow developers and non-technical users to experiment with autonomous blockchain operations, creating a frictionless experience for executing smart contract transactions and other decentralized actions.

According to the two companies, Tether and Coinbase's recent launches highlight the growing convergence of AI and blockchain technology. Tether focuses on enabling privacy and peer-to-peer applications, while Coinbase aims to create autonomous agents that can independently execute blockchain tasks.

The fusion of AI with blockchain could significantly improve the way decentralized systems function, opening up new possibilities for automation, privacy, and user autonomy.

