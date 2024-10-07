Institutional Liquidity: The Common Pitfalls Retail Brokers Face

Institutional liquidity refers to markets where
large institutions trade with one another. These markets consist of multiple available assets for trade with prices (and tiered volumes) on both sides. Companies involved in such operations are
also known as market makers because they create active markets for traders.
Typically, they are managed by quants—individuals who can write code and
understand the workings of financial markets, blending the roles of trader and
programmer. By employing complex models and algorithms, they aim to optimize
their inventories and find ways to maximize the efficiency of their balance
sheets.
Why Institutional Liquidity Matters?
Institutions typically have access to better
conditions due to several critical factors, including economies of scale,
access to advanced technology, direct market access, preferred counterparty
status, regulatory flexibility, and exclusive market opportunities.
Economies of Scale: Large institutions often execute
high-volume trades, which results in lower fees, better pricing, efficient
execution, and cost-effective techniques, allowing them to remain competitive
in the market.
Access to Advanced Technology: Institutions leverage
cutting-edge platforms, algorithmic trading, and high-frequency tools to
maintain competitiveness. These systems can analyze large datasets, identify
trends, and execute trades with minimal latency, which is crucial for staying
ahead in fast-moving markets.
Direct Market Access and Partnerships: To secure the
best pricing and execution
Execution
Read this Term, institutions cultivate relationships with key
market participants, brokers, and liquidity providers. They often trade ahead
of others and even engage in decentralized finance (DeFi) markets, further
expanding their range of trading options.
OTC Markets: Over-the-counter (OTC) markets allow
institutions to trade large volumes without causing significant market impact.
OTC trades often provide better pricing, enhanced liquidity, and reduced
slippage compared to public exchanges.
📣 #ESMA is seeking input on Liquidity Management Tools for funds under the revised AIFMD and the #UCITS Directive. — ESMA - EU Securities Markets Regulator 🇪🇺 (@ESMAComms) July 8, 2024
🗓️ Send your input by 8 Octoberhttps://t.co/LxNEEX7i2O pic.twitter.com/6G2K4CVVim
How Do Institutions Become So Competitive?
Institutions become highly competitive due to several
key factors. First, they wield substantial balance sheets and investment
capital, which enable them to hire top talent, implement cutting-edge
technology, and secure the necessary credit lines to fund large-scale
operations. This financial firepower gives them a strategic advantage right
from the start.
One of the most significant mistakes made by
retail-focused entities is relying on liquidity sourced from other retail
venues, which is then repackaged and marketed as institutional liquidity. This
approach can create misleading representations of prevailing market conditions
offered to clients.
To provide your clientele with top-tier market conditions
that offer true value, it is crucial to access institutional liquidity directly
rather than recycle liquidity from other retail vendors.
The Biggest Mistake Retail-Focused Entities Make
By failing to access genuine institutional liquidity,
retail brokers not only compromise the trading conditions offered to their
clients but also inadvertently support their competitors. When liquidity is
recycled across retail venues, its value becomes diluted, and the true nature
of a market becomes blurred.
Recycling liquidity information often becomes
counterproductive because this inadvertently helps competitors to grow at the
expense of retail brokers. Rival companies can take advantage of different pricing
methods in multiple liquidity
Liquidity
Read this Term pools by conducting relatively low-risk arbitrage
strategies.
To remain competitive, retail entities must establish
direct relationships with institutional liquidity providers, ensuring they
receive the same high-quality market conditions as large institutions typically
do. This way, they protect their position in the market while delivering
superior execution and pricing to their traders, keeping their clientele
satisfied and loyal.
Complexity Can Drive Revenues
Offering retail investors complex products such as
options, perpetual futures, and other derivatives requires access to market
makers with a robust risk management system to ensure accurate pricing and
efficient execution. Accurate pricing at all times is crucial, especially for
retail brokers dealing with options.
They must ensure that prices are realistic
and premiums are correctly calculated because even minor errors could result in
missed opportunities, miscalculated risks, and, ultimately, financial losses.
Exciting news! 🎉 We've partnered with @gate_io, a leading crypto exchange with 13M users and $6B in daily volume, to build global liquidity for the next wave of blockchain projects.— Aquanow (@aquanow) January 17, 2024
📣 Read more: https://t.co/DbXWqv0RsE pic.twitter.com/4wRM2fvG5V
This principle applies just as much to
cryptocurrencies. In volatile markets like crypto, brokers must constantly
access up-to-date market information and monitor client accounts for short-term
volatility. Failure to do so will eventually result in insufficient capital
remaining to cover obligations if the broker carries risk instead of hedging it
via the market.
If market movements are not adequately anticipated and managed,
the broker could become exposed to substantial financial liabilities, especially
during heightened market volatility. Choosing the right institutional partner is crucial,
as a partnership with an institution extends beyond just mitigating
counterparty risk (related to the holding of funds); it encompasses knowledge,
experience, and innovation.
