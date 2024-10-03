Market news, analysis & forecast powered by

eToro's 2023 Net Income Falls 15% as Trading Commissions Decline

Thursday, 03/10/2024 | 13:50 GMT by Jared Kirui
  • Despite higher trading costs and economic headwinds, the firm launched new products such as ISA accounts in the UK.
  • eToro increased its total assets by 41% year over year to more than $60 million.
eToro released its financial results for the year 2023, highlighting a mixed performance during this period. Net income dropped by a double-digit following a decline in trading commission, which forms a larger part of the company’s revenues.

“2023 saw a gradual thawing of financial markets following almost a year of bear territory, allowing many retail investors to reverse losses from 2022 and get their portfolios back on track,” eToro highlighted in the financial report filed with Companies House Services.

Economic Headwinds

“However, whilst last year was a big improvement on its predecessor, aside from the gargantuan AI-fuelled performance of bug US tech stocks, particularly the so-called “Magnificent 7”, it was a case of slow and steady for markets grappling with higher interest rates and other economic headwinds.”

eToro’s net income dropped 14% year over year to $125,736,161, following a 19% decline in trading commissions to $106,021,023. Although the trading costs nearly doubled in the period, the company managed to reduce by 10%. Overall, the total comprehensive income decreased by 28% to $2,471,265.

eToro generated total commissions of nearly $630 million in 2023 and more than $100 million in EBITDA. The group also expanded its offerings, including launching ISA products in the UK, proxy voting, and extended-hours trading products. Additionally, the company reportedly enabled UK clients to trade assets from the GBP eToro Money account.

Total Assets

Notable, eToro increased its total assets by 41% year over year, from $42,439,176 to $67,346,461, and ended the year with more than 35 million registered users globally and 3 million funded accounts (which increased by 5%).

“Towards the end of the year, we also saw bitcoin start to rally ahead of January’s approval of a spot Bitcoin ETF, the company noted. “This momentum has continued into 2024 as a multi-asset investing platform; eToro has been well positioned for the crypto comeback, providing users with straightforward access to crypto alongside a wide range of other asset classes.

Last month, eToro acquired the Australian investing app Spaceship for $55 million. This move aims to boost the Israel-based company’s position in the savings sector and focus on more passive, long-term investments. Spaceship has more than 200,000 clients and manages more than $1 billion worth of assets.

About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared Kirui
About the Author: Jared Kirui
Jared is an experienced financial journalist passionate about all things forex and CFDs.
