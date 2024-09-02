Gomez has extensive industry experience, including over three years as the Global Head of Client Services at Finalto.
Before joining Finalto, Gomez held significant roles at MUFG and Capita Corporation, contributing to his expertise in FX and eFX analysis.
Finalto has appointed Pablo Quiroga Gomez as the Chief
Operating Officer of the UK. Based in London, Gomez recently served as the
Global Head of Client Services, a role he held for more than three years.
The industry veteran has also worked for other notable brands in the industry.
Industry Veteran
Additionally, he held various roles at Finalto, under CFH
Clearing Limited, rising from Relationship Manager to Liquidity Manager/ Senior
Relationship Manager and later as the Head of Client Services (Europe).
According to his LinkedIn profile, Gomez has also held
notable roles at high-profile brands. He dedicated more than three years to MUFG,
serving as the FX Analyst for Operations and later as the eFX analyst. Gomez
has also worked for the Capita Corporation.
In July, Finalto South Africa announced a partnership with Trive South Africa. Through this partnership, Finalto aims to provide comprehensive ODP (Over-the-Counter Derivative Provider) regulatory status and liquidity solutions to Trive South Africa's clients, ensuring that the company remains compliant in the derivative trading environment.
In addition, Finalto hired Grant Ellis, CMC Markets' Digital Marketing Manager, to serve in the same capacity. Ellis worked at CMC Markets for nearly two years. He seeks to
lead the development of strategies to acquire leads and manage marketing
campaigns.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Ellis worked as the
Digital Marketing Manager for the London-based Kingfisher Insurance. The
marketing veteran has also served other brands in the past, including Cogora,
Zinc Media Group, and GP Acoustics. This appointment followed the firm’s initiative to expand
its collaborations, including partnerships with Gold-i and PrimeXM.
Other Appointments
Early this year, Finalto appointed Daniel Leis as the
new Sales Director. Leis joined Finalto with an impressive track record in the
finance industry and expertise in sales strategies, client relationship
management, and business development within the trading and investment sectors.
Daniel's career achievements and proficiencies include
fostering growth, enhancing sales operations, and building strong, lasting
client partnerships. His deep understanding of market dynamics and client
needs makes him the perfect fit to spearhead their sales initiatives as
they continue to transform and expand their services globally.
